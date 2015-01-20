HitFix Interviews ‘Madonna’ About Her Oscar Picks

01.20.15 4 years ago

When you want an opinion about great acting, you go to the master. But because Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close, and hundreds of others were unavailable, we settled for Madonna.

Watch as I take a break from The Snap to join forces with VH1 to interview “Madonna,” played here by fantastic impersonator Nadya Ginsburg and dubbed by The Legends Panel, on the newest episode of the network's webseries Madonna Dearest. Turns out Madonna has really harsh opinions about “Interstellar,” “Boyhood,” and “Into the Woods.” Some gross ones too!

Part II will be coming up in the next few weeks. For now, enjoy this quick morsel of Ciccone wisdom. 

