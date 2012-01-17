‘Horrible Bosses’ director teams with Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman

01.17.12 7 years ago

Jason Bateman is re-teaming with his “Horrible Bosses” director Seth Gordon for the comedy “Identity Theft,” co-starring Melissa McCarthy.

The plot is exactly what it sounds like; Bateman is an everyday dude who finds himself victimized by a crafty identity thief. According to Deadline.com, the role was originally written to be male, but recent Emmy winner McCarthy (“Mike and Molly”) so impressed Bateman with her scene-stealing “Bridesmaids” performance that he had the film changed so she could play the thief. 

The Universal comedy is currently being re-written by Steve Conrad (“The Pursuit of Happyness”) and Craig Mazin (“The Hangover Part II”).

Gordon (“The King of Kong”) is also in talks to direct  a “Horrible Bosses” sequel, which would reunite stars Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis.

Are you excited to see Bateman and McCarthy in a film together?

