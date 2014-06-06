‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’ deserves to be in the Best Picture Oscar discussion

Earlier this week I wrote about the whole of DreamWorks Animation, which came after I – no joke – revisited all 28 features released by the studio so far and attended a screening of the studio's latest, “How to Train Your Dragon 2” (hitting theaters next week). That hotly anticipated sequel, which bowed at the Cannes Film Festival last month, comfortably took the top spot, with the 2010 original firmly at #2. Because these, to me, are the crowning achievements of DreamWorks so far.
I imagine the campaigns behind such competitors as “The LEGO Movie” (Warner Bros.) and the still unseen “Boxtrolls” (Focus Features) would cringe at reading something like what I'm about to write, but I'm going to write it anyway: the Best Animated Feature Film Oscar race seems all but over, and I really have to say, I think “Dragon 2” deserves to be in the Best Picture conversation later this year as well. It's that good.
But let's go back in time a bit. In 2010, DWA started this whole journey with the first “How to Train Your Dragon.” And it was a significant milestone for the company, critically acclaimed, a success at the box office, the start of a new franchise that, refreshingly, wasn't dependent on fluff, wasn't afraid to be a bit dark, wasn't, in short, like anything in the DreamWorks canon. Naturally, it was a Best Animated Feature Film Oscar nominee, and it was just the luck of the draw that one of Pixar's most accomplished films to date, “Toy Story 3,” was in the mix that year.
This time around, Pixar is sitting it out. DWA's own “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” won't figure in much. Warner Bros. has plenty of champions for its “LEGO Movie” cause, but it could be hard to keep a February release alive long enough during the season. Disney has a Marvel property on the way in the form of “Big Hero 6,” but who knows how it will register? (It does look fun.) Then there is the aforementioned “Boxtrolls,” which could be DreamWorks' stiffest competition. But while the Focus/Laika partnership always yields wonderfully creative work, “Coraline” and “ParaNorman” have both fallen to more emotional fare in recent years.
For the most part, that appears to be the race. Yes, there are others. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind “The Secret of Kells,” for instance, will be back with “Song of the Sea.” And more will come as we get closer to, and then deeper into, the season. But from my perch here, “Dragon 2” is looking pretty darn strong.
Forget all that, though. So far (save for the history-making “Beauty and the Beast”), only Pixar efforts have broken into the Best Picture race at the Oscars. It's time to change all of that, and “How to Train Your Dragon 2” is absolutely worthy of such a tier. It's one of the year's best films and is likely to remain as much for the next seven months. As Drew McWeeny shrewdly noted in his HitFix review, it's a sequel concerned with progressing its characters and narrative, not simply folding back into the status quo by the time the credits roll. It's exciting, emotional, gorgeous and full of thematic integrity.
This, in so many words, is the identity I wish DreamWorks was interested in having. This is the kind of product I'd like to see them chase. But this is a corporate world and certain brands are successful. Not only certain brands, but certain product. Katzenberg almost made it sound like the “Dragon” series was an anomaly when we talked to him in Cannes last month (bold mine):
“Our North Star is 'Shrek.' 'Shrek' is a big, boisterous, subversive comedy. That's what I think distinguishes us from our competitors. Not that they don't from time to time come into our space and not that we don't from time to time go into theirs. It's OK. None of us own these spaces. We walk in and out of them. I would say the next group of things coming from us are more at our core. So 'The Penguins of Mad[agascar]' I think, in some respects, is one of the funniest movies we've ever made. It's outrageous and it's just hysterical. 'Home' is really an adventure comedy as opposed to a comedy adventure. And 'B.O.O.: Bureau of Otherworldly Objects' is our ghost movie next summer with Seth Rogen, Melissa McCarthy and Bill Murray. Just a flat-out, pedal-to-the-metal, hysterical comedy. 'Kung Fu Panda 3,' the next story, is actually more broadly comedic. It's actually closer to the first movie than the second movie; the second was dealing with Po's past and had dark elements to it.”
That almost sounds like shareholder placating or something. “Don't worry, we're going to get back to the bright, glossy money machines soon enough.” And I get it. Three “Shrek” movies, three “Madagascar” movies, two “Kung Fu Panda” movies, a “Shrek” spin-off and “The Croods” comprise the top 10 DreamWorks box office grossers to date. But the “Dragon” series is on another level, and I have to imagine someone as smart as Katzenberg realizes that and what it could mean for the perception of his company. Yes, the pop culture stuff sells, but so does prestige when it's done right. Just look at Pixar.
Of course, maybe “How to Train Your Dragon 2” will come out and be a monster $700 million hit worldwide. I imagine that would do a lot to alter this apparent notion that DWA's identity should be lower-brow. But even if it doesn't, I feel very strongly that DreamWorks would be smart to nurture this kind of material, which isn't the result of a screenplay-by-committee and/or a cadre of directors. It's a very unified writer/director vision. It doesn't just entertain, it has something to say. And it doesn't trip over itself to say it. It's elegant.
I don't mean to beat up on anyone here. I'm just reading what I am into a quote, rightly or wrongly. Obviously Katzenberg has taken risks. There are those close to him who will tell you that when he believes in someone, as he obviously does with “Dragon” steward Dean DeBlois, he'll support him or her through and through. Meanwhile, the studio has gotten serious about its aesthetic growth, bringing in cinematographers like Roger Deakins and Wally Pfister and directors like Guillermo Del Toro to consult and even produce. And that's fantastic. I'm also not saying that the company should be any one thing, because obviously variety is crucial. But films like “How to Train Your Dragon 2” should not be the anomaly. They should be the standard. They should be the “core.” They should be the “North Star.”
In a nutshell: More of this, please, Mr. Katzenberg.
“How to Train Your Dragon 2” opens nationwide June 13. You're gonna love it.
I know the Academy doesn’t base their decisions on Metacritic and Rottentomatoes, but the (handful of) scores so far aren’t screaming universal acclaim. Right now, it’s sitting at 74 on Metacritic, and a 7.5/10 average rating on Rottentomatoes. That’s more like ‘universally liked.’ Earliest reviews posted for this kinda stuff tends to be handpicked from the the biggest fans, so I wonder if the reviews could become even worse (you know, relatively). Just thinking out loud.
As far as I can tell from those I’ve talked to, people really like the movie, so I can’t imagine the reviews ending up worse than the first film. I’d be shocked. And frankly annoyed.
What alternate universe are you living in, because in my universe, “HTTYD2” is at a terrible, terrible 100 FRIGGING PERCENT on RT right now.
You gotta remember, also, that most of those early reviews are from Cannes; so, I’d say your assessment that these are “fans” could go the other way, and these are actually people who wouldn’t normally even watch an animated fantasy films.
A RT score indicates what percent of people like a film, not how much they liked it. A film that gets 2.5/4, or a C+, is probably ‘rotten,’ and in theory, if all the reviews are like that, a C+ film could end up with 0% RT, even though the film isn’t that bad. You need to look at the average rating on RT to see how much a film is liked, and in this case, it’s 7.5/10, or a solid B. That’s nothing to sneez.e at, but it’s a far cry from the best films of the year, which usually get rated 8/10 or higher.
I personally loved the first film and look forward to the sequel. Just presenting the numbers is all. It’s actually surprising to me that the first one only managed at 74 on Metacritic.
I just don’t know how you can spin “all the critics so far like it” into a negative.
I just don’t know how you can spin “all the critics so far like it” into a negative. Though I guess you’re right about one thing; there really is nowhere but that RT score to go but down.
The RT score is almost certainly going down, but the average rating could very well go up. All I’m saying is, I put more weight on the average rating than on the RT percentage, and I think most people do the same. I’m not attacking the film in the slightest.
The score actually went UP! How do you like them tomatoes?
HTTYD2 has a great score look on IMDB 8.8/10..74 score. 100%. rottentomatoes. They Have 2 Oscar Nominations. They Diserve alot of Credit for what they Did. And what there Doung right now. ;)
Sorry, for the double post earlier, but why do you got to do this, Tapley?
After the “Gravity” roller coaster ride last year, I don’t think I can do another genre underdog at the Oscars this year. Hoping so much you’re right, and love your ability to just believe the Academy will do the right thin.
Join the cause!
Oh, I’m part of the cause. If it’s a lost cause, so much the better!
And, on the bright side, if there was an animation studio who would go for the all out BP campaign, it would be Katzenberg’s DreamWorks. The guy did more or less conceive “Pocahontas” as animated Oscar bait back at Disney. That … really didn’t work out, but he’s at least talked about an animated BP as a possibility in the past.
(Personally, I always thought it’d be a Kung Fu Panda movie that actually pulls off the win; very disappointed to hear the next one is “more broadly comedic.”)
Movie opens June 13th. Got me all excited thinking it was coming out this weekend!
Whoopsie.
I was lucky enough to see it early as well, and this may be a controversial opinion, but I agree with you. It was simply a fantastic film. The Academy could and has done a lot worse when it comes to choosing best picture nominees. Its just a shame that the AMPAS holds such a stigma against animated fare (especially ones that don’t come with the Disney or Pixar tag) family films, and sequels, that it would be nothing short of a miracle if Dragons got a nomination.
True this.
Frozen is the biggest animated film of all time and it couldn’t squeeze past ‘Nebraska’ and friggin ‘philomena’ to score a best picture nod this year.
I don’t like to play the “20 years from now people will think the academy was crazy blah blah blah!” argument, because nobody really knows how critical opinion will evolve over time. But I do think its significant that nobody in the world has discussed those two films since Oscar night, while marriages are apparently breaking up over ‘Frozen’ passionate arguments.
Mm, I’m can’t agree that Frozen deserved a best picture nomination just because of its commercial success. If money was all it took to get a film a BP nom, the Oscars would be a very different kind of race. I’m also not one of those folks on the bandwagon of over-praising Frozen, and I must protest, Philomena’s nom was rightfully deserved. The Oscars do need to start giving a bit more credit to animated films that truly deserve it though, because there have been many amazing ones over the years that received little recognition, and I just hope Dragons 2 doesn’t fall in to that camp.
I also believe Frozen was worthy of a BP nom last year. Having said that, it was a very strong year and I think it only would have snuck in in a weak AMPAS “10” nom year.
It didnt have a Pixar label or a huge thematic strength to propel a narrative about it. Frozen was highly, highly enjoyable. But stellar animation, sisterly love, and that song were not going to vault it into the race last year.
Nah. The movie’s tracking is already pointing to a disappointing box office. Reason? Gay viking. Nice move by the movie’s gay director. Many families will stay away. Pervert characters in a kids’ movie? Stick it, Hollywood.
It was a Craig Ferguson ad lib. Not a “nice move by the movie’s gay director.” And incredibly benign at that.
Fox News is somewhere else, heathen.
You know Kristopher, while I do agree that StraighUp’s comment deserved some sort of denunciation, I don’t think insulting a whole group of people was the way to do it.
It’s not a great feeling to know that one of the writers on your favorite site thinks that because you are a conservative who watches Fox News you must be some homophobic, bigoted “heathen”
I guess the “No Politics Rule” only applies to Sepinwall’s articles.
You can be a conservative who watches Fox News and not be a heathen. Fox News is nevertheless a place where the brand of homophobia regarding Hollywood reflected in this person’s comment tends to show up, so it’s hardly an out-of-the-blue thing to say.
Nevertheless, no, there is not a “no politics rule” here. Happily, people tend to keep their socio-political views — ignorant or otherwise — to themselves at In Contention and it rarely becomes a concern. But certainly, when it does, I’m not one to hold my tongue and that’s not likely to change any time soon. So progress as you will.
Between Dragon 2 and LEGO, we finally have a competitive year for Animated Feature like Up v. Fantastic Mr. Fox
Was there a competition when one film had better reviews, 15 times the other’s box office and a Best Picture nomination on its side? Both are great films but really no competition.
We only had two real races in the history of this award… Cars x Happy Feet and Brave x Wreck-It-Ralph x Frankenweenie.
2009 wasn’t that competitive. Fantastic Mr. Fox had its champions (as did Coraline), but Up was the clear favorite. I think Fantastic Mr. Fox has become even more beloved since its release (not that Up has lost any of its appeal), but back then people were too focused on it being a box office disappointment for it to really become a factor in the race.
As far as I’m concerned, the only competitive races the Best Animated Feature category has ever had were in 2006 (Cars vs. Happy Feet) and 2012 (Brave vs. Wreck-It Ralph vs. Frankenweenie).
Sorry BJ, your comment hadn’t been posted when I started writing mine. We said essentially the same exact thing.
Wasn’t the first one in the discussion though? I remember it being listed in your probable best picture nominees slideshow in 2010, low and with the caveat that Toy Story three would almost surely take the spot, but it was there. Also, Dreamworks had a campaign for it (they were the first studio to begin campaigning, I remember that too). And if the second one is better than the first (as many people have been saying) I have no doubt it will be as well.
Yeah, this was back in the 10 Best Picture nominees era (weird it feels so long ago, but that’s the age we live in) where we had little idea what kind of movies they’d let in the Best Picture category, so more outside-the-box possibilities got more attention.
I think the Animated Feature race will be a bit of a bloodbath. I love The LEGO Movie, and this and The Tale of Princess Kaguya are among my most awaited of any movies this year. I’d be surprised, even if it’s this far out, to see those three and Song of the Sea go unnominated.
I really did enjoy the movie, and the visuals were fantastic. But I just couldn’t look passed how easily Hiccup and his father forgave the mother. 20 years and she didn’t think to come home to visit once? All because she thought they’d be better off without her? And why? because she doesn’t enjoy killing dragons!? I know it’s a cartoon….but this is also a cartoon that ended up delving into some pretty deep dark stuff.
If they had treated the mother stuff a little different, no doubt, this would be far and away better than the first movie.
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2
what a movie yaar!
just mind blowing.best animation movie of all time.don’t miss that best Awesome animation movie.
Man, I couldn’t disagree more with you. One thing is that this movie isn’t as cheap as other Dreamworks and Disney Animation and BlueSky efforts, another very different is to give it huge respect as a movie.
I don’t respect it much. I heard the glowing reviews of the first one to find with disappointment that it was a rather derivative and contrived story with ready to sell action figures with their cartoon witty smirks in stories full of fake gravitas and “themes”. These themes, never new, have been seen in countless family movies, and usually in more coherent form. The relationship between beast and human is beautifully done in parts, but the beast loses its personality to comply with the demands of the merchandise the movie is. I prefer the simpler, less “look here I am and I am arfully done” little moments between the child and the bird in Up, Up’s man and boy, Sully and Boo, Wall-e and Eve, the iron giant and the boy, the beauty and the beast…. even the similarly unsubtle Lilo & Stitch is more consistently effective in creating that unequal bond. The problem of Dragon 1 against all those is that it seems they know that touching relationship is a selling point more than a truth to explore. (ok, maybe Lilo and Stitch and The beauty and the beast could be regarded to be close to that, but at least the characters are more real, more consistent throughout, especially on Lilo).
Anyway, now we go to Dragon 2. I almost pledge not to go see it, but again came the glowing reviews and even some saying it was better than the first. Had a chance to go to the movies and there wasn’t much else to see at a right time, so I took the risk, even if the reviews never said this really was an art gem (of course I think I hadn’t come here).
Not only was I disappointed–at least I half expected they’d pander to the action and animated film crowd as Dreamworks did on Dragon 1 consistently does since right after Shrek–I was bored. Not one bit of story or character was believable, though at least many were more consistent and a tad more interesting that in #1. The dialogue was boring and formulaic, the humor never genius, the story a joke and the so called “themes” were not only contrived, but scattered and dissolved into pretty much nothing. This time they seemed anxious to say “Here! Here! We have themeS!!” but never cared to fully develop any, not even as clunkily as in the first. It was a movie experience where I enjoyed the visuals and the action (especially in the first 45 minutes when I still felt fresh), but that was exhausting and mostly meaningless. If I am going to have some meaningless fun I rather see Neighbors twice. Scratch that, Neighbors is carefully crafted and with better characters and story and fewer but deeper themes–I can have fun with a good movie without it being all that meaningless.
Add to all this the generic smirks, wits and gravitas with which Dreamworks panders to children and adults (at least they reduced all of these compared to Blue Sky or even Dragon 1) and you get a movie that deserves some respect only as part of a studio’s resume, but not as a film in the universal sense.
It would be really sad for animated films if this movie gets more recognition than an animated feature nomination, maybe even the award if nothing better comes along. Still, from the two big ones we’ve had, I rather have Lego win.
I know its “mainstream” to say it, but I find even the lesser Pixar movies like Monsters University and Brave way more worthy of respect.