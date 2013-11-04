How weird was Marilyn Manson’s cameo on ‘Eastbound and Down’?

#Marilyn Manson
11.04.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

The episode of “Eastbound and Down” featuring a cameo from a makeup-less Marilyn Manson aired last night, and I’m disappointed to report that the musician did NOT play my Aunt Susan. Or Liberace’s boyfriend, or one of the Flock of Seagulls after a mid-day nap.

Nope, that feathered hair and normal guy attire (normal for Marilyn, anyway) was in service of playing a waiter at a rollerskating rink Kenny and April fine-dined at. His collar is popped! And he’s wearing skates! This look is the very opposite of goth, but it may be even more terrifying.

(via)

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marilyn Manson
TAGSDANNY MCBRIDEEASTBOUND AND DOWNkenny powersmarilyn manson

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP