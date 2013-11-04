How weird was Marilyn Manson’s cameo on ‘Eastbound and Down’?

The episode of “Eastbound and Down” featuring a cameo from a makeup-less Marilyn Manson aired last night, and I’m disappointed to report that the musician did NOT play my Aunt Susan. Or Liberace’s boyfriend, or one of the Flock of Seagulls after a mid-day nap.

Nope, that feathered hair and normal guy attire (normal for Marilyn, anyway) was in service of playing a waiter at a rollerskating rink Kenny and April fine-dined at. His collar is popped! And he’s wearing skates! This look is the very opposite of goth, but it may be even more terrifying.

(via)

