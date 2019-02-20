Universal Pictures

Kevin Smith may be occupied by preparations for his Jay and Silent Bob sequel at the moment, but that’s not the only thing the Clerks filmmaker is up to at the moment. He’s also writing and executive producing a new Howard the Duck animated series for Marvel and Hulu and, judging by his latest Instagram post, it sounds like he’s already cast one of the roles.

What’s more, Smith has revealed that the latest Howard the Duck addition is none other than Lea Thompson, who played Beverly Switzler in the 1986 film adaptation of the Marvel Comics character. “I can’t spoil where we’re going, but I can tell you this,” he wrote. “I already asked movie-Howard heroine [Lea Thompson] to lend us her vocal Quack Fu in a to-be-revealed-later role! And she did NOT say no!”

According to the original press release, Howard the Duck finds the titular hero “trapped in a world he never made, but America’s favorite fighting fowl hopes to return home with the help of his unstoppable gal pal Beverly before the evil Dr. Bong can turn him the crispiest dish on the menu.” The “Beverly” in question is the same as the role Thompson played in the film. As Smith explains her casting for the animated series, however, she will be voicing another part entirely.

Check out Smith’s Instagram post below.