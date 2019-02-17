Weinstein Co.

It’s been a few years since Kevin Smith directed a movie — since 2016’s Yoga Hosers, to be exact — but the guy’s been busy. He’s been helming TV, including Supergirl and The Flash and The Goldbergs. He’s doing comics. He’s working on a show that will feature Howard the Duck. And, of course, he’s recuperating from having a heart attack last year, which nearly killed him but which only seems to have made him stronger.

Smith has also been promising to get one of several film projects off the ground, namely his reboot of his and Jason Mewes’ beloved characters Jay and Silent Bob. We’ve already known it was heading into production. What we didn’t know until now, according to a Twitter post (caught by The Hollywood Reporter), is it’s scheduled to start shooting very soon — namely, a week from Monday.

I first posted about #JayAndSilentBobReboot on @instagram 2/9/17. It’s been 2 years and 1 week since that post, dur… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 16, 2019

“I first posted about #JayAndSilentBobReboot on @instagram 2/9/17,” Smith wrote. “It’s been 2 years and 1 week since that post, during which time I almost died. But a week from Monday, we finally start rolling on Reboot. Never give up, Kids. Even when your heart wants to.”