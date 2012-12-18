Hugh Jackman confirmed for ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

It’s officially official: Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Though reports of the actor’s involvement in the highly-anticipated “First Class” sequel surfaced late last month, fans have nevertheless been waiting for a more decisive confirmation from the powers-that-be. That confirmation has finally come down via director Bryan Singer, who tweeted this evening: “I would officially like to welcome @RealHughJackman to the cast of #Xmen Days of Future Past. Very excited! More to come…”

Jackman will join former co-stars Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen – tapped to reprise their roles as Professor X and Magneto, respectively – in the forthcoming follow-up, which is based on the classic 1981 Chris Claremont storyline from which the film derives its title. In a nutshell, the time-hopping narrative involves X-Men of the “present day” being alerted to an alternate future in which mutants are held in internment camps. They must then take steps to prevent the assassination of an influential Senator who holds the key to their continuing freedom.

In addition to the old guard mentioned previously, “First Class” cast members James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender and Nicholas Hoult are also on tap to reprise their roles in the sequel, which sees Singer returning to the “X-Men” fold after sitting out the last two entries in the franchise.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is slated for release on July 18, 2014.

Are you excited for ‘Days of Future Past”? Let us know in the comments.