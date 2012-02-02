‘Hugo’ wins big with International 3d Society

The International 3D Society announced its list of award winners today, and, well, I guess they pretty much did a good job of pointing out all the NON-crappy 3D in theaters this year. Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo” won three awards. Check out the full list of winners below.

Live Action 3D Feature: “Hugo”

Animated 3D Feature: “The Adventures of Tintin”

Short 3D Motion Picture (Narrative): “The Foundling”

3D Documentary: “Cave of Forgotten Dreams”

Outstanding Use of 3D to 3D Conversion: “The Lion King 3D”

3D Moment of the Year: Opening Scene, “Hugo”

Stereography (Live Action): “Hugo”

Stereography (Animation): “Puss in Boots”

Special Jury Prize for Excellence: “Pina”

