‘Hugo’ wins big with International 3d Society

The International 3D Society announced its list of award winners today, and, well, I guess they pretty much did a good job of pointing out all the NON-crappy 3D in theaters this year. Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo” won three awards. Check out the full list of winners below.
Live Action 3D Feature: “Hugo”
Animated 3D Feature: “The Adventures of Tintin”
Short 3D Motion Picture (Narrative): “The Foundling”
3D Documentary: “Cave of Forgotten Dreams”
Outstanding Use of 3D to 3D Conversion: “The Lion King 3D”
3D Moment of the Year: Opening Scene, “Hugo”
Stereography (Live Action): “Hugo”
Stereography (Animation): “Puss in Boots”
Special Jury Prize for Excellence: “Pina”
