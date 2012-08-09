If not Jimmy Fallon then who should host the 85th Academy Awards?

Every year, without fail, we hit this cycle in pre-awards seasons discussion. it’s a bit early to really dive into the possible contenders (even though most studios know what they have and what they don’t) and the Academy is usually doing its best to lock down a producer. So, when news leaked last week that Jimmy Fallon was in negotiations to host the Academy Awards it appeared the Academy was trying to lock down the highly-turned down job earlier rather than later. This was also the idea last year when Brett Ratner convinced Eddie Murphy to host the Oscars on Sept. 6. Both hires lasted an amazing two months as Brian Grazer and Don Misher soon found themselves picking up the pieces late in the game. Thankfully, Billy Crystal – who had embarrassingly campaigned to return earlier that spring – returned for one last go around.

On Tuesday Fallon announced he wouldn’t be hosting the show (seemingly his choice), but it is that time of year again when the Academy starts testing the waters to see just who is interested in taking on the job that few are ever lauded for and even more are still haunted by. The HitFix editorial team came up with 15 candidates or duos we think might pull it off. Some are former hosts, some have been suggested before, but with a new AMPAS president – Howard Koch – in the wings you never know what might happen.



With that in mind, check out our candidates and share your thoughts below.