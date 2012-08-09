If not Jimmy Fallon then who should host the 85th Academy Awards?

Every year, without fail, we hit this cycle in pre-awards seasons discussion. it’s a bit early to really dive into the possible contenders (even though most studios know what they have and what they don’t) and the Academy is usually doing its best to lock down a producer. So, when news leaked last week that Jimmy Fallon was in negotiations to host the Academy Awards it appeared the Academy was trying to lock down the highly-turned down job earlier rather than later. This was also the idea last year when Brett Ratner convinced Eddie Murphy to host the Oscars on Sept. 6. Both hires lasted an amazing two months as Brian Grazer and Don Misher soon found themselves picking up the pieces late in the game. Thankfully, Billy Crystal – who had embarrassingly campaigned to return earlier that spring – returned for one last go around.
On Tuesday Fallon announced he wouldn’t be hosting the show (seemingly his choice), but it is that time of year again when the Academy starts testing the waters to see just who is interested in taking on the job that few are ever lauded for and even more are still haunted by. The HitFix editorial team came up with 15 candidates or duos we think might pull it off. Some are former hosts, some have been suggested before, but with a new AMPAS president – Howard Koch – in the wings you never know what might happen.
With that in mind, check out our candidates and share your thoughts below.
Tina Fey and Steve Carell are often paired up as award show presenters. I think they’d make great co-hosts as long as they’re allowed to do all the writing. As long as people like Bruce Villanch are writing the Oscar show is going to suck. And seriously, how hard can it be to produce a competent award show.
So much harder than you think. It’s a political minefield. Especially for big shows like the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys.
Now that I think about it, Patton Oswalt should host the Oscars. He’s a huge film buff and he’s already hosted either the DGA or PGA awards.
Harrison Ford
heh heh typing that made me chuckle. Three hours of Ford looking annoyed and uncomfortable.Also it might make for a good drinking game for everytime he offers a wavering reluctant half smile.
Team Harrsion Ford up with Conan O’Brien and you’ve got comedy gold mixed with a train wreck, I’d watch.
Tina Fey and RDJ – they presented together in 2010 and had great, effortless chemistry. Both have a stage presence on their own and are capable of bringing energy to a live show, which helps to make it seem like the show is moving along.
I know this would sound unrealistic, but I think Chris Pine should host the Oscars. Sure he’s never hosted an awards show before, but I think someone like him should do the job since they need young and talented people to do it.
So in other words, Chris Pine should be hosting next years Academy Awards.
I think Stephen Colbert, although not a movie star is witty, smart, improvisational and can sing and dance! That would be my vote with hilarious and stunning Jon Hamm as my second choice.
no needs a host!!!!!!!
who needs a host!!!!!!!!!!
in the history of oscar shows,there been one to two even four hosts,does there have to be a host,can’t someone open and close the show.
I vote for no host. Remove that tediously “humorous” Bruce Villanch bantering, and you could shave at LEAST 45 minutes off the entire ceremony.
