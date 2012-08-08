Jimmy Fallon: ‘I won’t be hosting the Oscars.’

I didn’t bother weighing in on last week’s scuttlebutt that Jimmy Fallon was in talks to host the 85th annual Academy Awards, mostly because I was on the road in Texas, but also because I just couldn’t see it happening. While ABC may not have veto rights on the Academy bringing in two NBC stars (the other being “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels) for its Oscarcast, I still don’t know that you’d want to ruffle the relationship all that much.
Also, with Hawk Koch newly minted as AMPAS president, it’s unlikely he’d want to carry on something brought in by exiting president Tom Sherak. Surely he’ll have his own ideas. I suppose it’s still possible Michaels could produce (along with former AMPAS president Sid Ganis, who the LA Times reported last week was also in the mix), but one giant commercial for “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” always seemed to me like it would be a bit of a stretch (not to mention a bad creative approach, at least in my opinion).
Well, it turns out the instinct was right. Though no reasoning was offered (and indeed, the subject seemed to be dealt with very swiftly), Fallon said on “The Today Show” in London this morning that it won’t happen. “No, I’m not going to do the Oscars,” he told Matt Lauer. “I’m honored to be asked by the Academy to host the Oscars but it’s not my year.”
So with that, and with a new president currently pondering these issues as you read, it’s time to revisit the annual hosting sweepstakes.
I’ve always been of the mind that TV hosts just don’t work out. There’s something about the atmosphere generated that lessens the proceedings a bit for me. So while Ellen DeGeneres and Jon Stewart, etc., may have their champions, I was never keen on those telecasts.
I’ve always liked it when movie people were tapped. I thought Hugh Jackman was fantastic in one of the best Oscarcasts in recent memory (2009’s Bill Condon-directed spectacle). That show brought a lot of love for “Slumdog Millionaire” and director Danny Boyle, who recently rode the bull that is the Olympics opening ceremonies and who Guy has noted would be an inspired pick to produce the Oscars, too. So with that in mind, I’ve always gone to one name when asked who would make a delightful host: Kevin Spacey.
But that’s me. What about you? Rifle off those names and let’s see if we can get a big pool of possibilities together for Mr. Koch and company to browse through.
NBC’s embed code for the Fallon segment is impossible. So just go and check it out here if you like.
Once again I suggest: Rogen/Hill/Segel/Baruchel etc…
I agree wholeheartedly with Kris about Spacey, he fits the mold very well for this kind of gig. I also think Ben Stiller could do a good job at this with the right material. I think if were keeping it in the network family, Jimmy Kimmel could do a good job. But these are all very speculative suggestions.
Internationally known and loved, Oscar-cred galore, funny, quick on her feet, and she can sing. Meryl Streep. Unlikely to be nominated this year, and I think she’d nail it.
I vote for Downey
Lana Del Rey.
Kristen Wiig as Lana Del Rey. Or…..Kristen Wiig.
Guy that would be literal perfection.
Opening ceremony: Lana: “I just don’t know where I am right now…it’s kind of scary…I’m rich watch me dance and sing sillily.”
I’m not sure what kind of joke you’re trying to make here. :) I think she’s a great singer though.
Did you see her on SNL? She’s really loopy. I love her and she is a great singer but she would be more loopy than James Franco…She has this aura about her…like she’s an alien. Check out some interviews.
Maybe they should ask Eddie Murphy again, even if last year he left out of loyalty to Brett Ratner. Who knows.
I approve this message!!!
Here’s what I want to know, why the hell would an outgoing President even offer the job? Just seems very poor form. Or is Fallon being misleading when he claims he was actually offered the gig? Hmmm….
N.P.H. Enough said.
Yes. I understand that hosting the Tonys isn’t the same as hosting the Oscars (although it’s a lot closer than hosting the Emmys), but he crushes it so completely as the Tonys host that he at least deserves a shot at the big show.
I really don’t think he’d have the same energy.
Larry the cable guy!!!!!! lol would be great!!!
Does anyone happen to remember Lily Tomlin and Meryl Streep giving a tribute to Robert Altman at the 2006 Oscars? They had really great comic timing and they’re Hollywood insiders. I know Meryl probably wouldn’t, but Lily Tomlin can really put on a show. Like Hugh Jackman, she’s a performer. I get that she’s in her 70s now, but it’s just a thought.
And, to go totally left field for a moment, I think Charlize Theron would be really interesting. Hear me out. I have not seen a recent interview with her where she wasn’t funny, charming, captivating and really smart/biting. She’s personable and likeable without seeming fake and she kind of icy and bitchy in a funny way…I’m rambling, but you (hopefully) get my point. I know it sounds crazy, but I have a feeling that she might be better at this type of thing than we would assume.
I agree with Kris that Hugh Jackman was an inspired hosting choice and it ended up being a great ceremony. I don’t necessarily feel like having a stand-up comedian and/or comic actor needs to be the only way to go.
Not that I have much to comment on Charlize Theron, but I remembered she hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup Draws in 2009, if you’d want some reference on her as a host. Youtube clip: [goo.gl]
It’s hard enough watching Spacey in a movie for two hours when he’s playing a character…to watch him be himself live for three hours, no thanks.
Bette Midler or Steve Carrell, please.
Not that Midler couldn’t have been a fun choice about 30 years ago, but I think she’d be met with a lot of blank stares today.
I don’t doubt it, Guy, but she’s still up to it. Who’s the contemporary equivalent of Midler, a movie actress who sings, acts, and is a great irreverent live performer?
Kristin Stewart?
Ok, Lisa Kudrow. LOL, Guy.
My dream choices would be Larry David, or Woody Allen. But I’d throw in Will Ferrell, Robert Downey Jr, Bill Murray, Albert Brooks, Ben Stiller,Louis CK or Jim Carrey. Perhaps even Eddie Murphy, Samuel L. Jackson, or Chris Rock.Kevin Spacey would also be a good choice.
I’d also say Seth MacFarlane or Steve Carell.
I think DeGeneres should get it again. Or Crystal, who proved he still has some of his original magic with this year’s ceremony.
When I think of the Oscars, I want someone hosting with grace and charm and eloquence and star power, so naturally my vote is for Bruce Vilanch.
Number one choice: Triumph The Insult Comic Dog
Number two choice: John Waters (who is really funny) plus maybe Sofía Vergara too because she’s obnoxious.
Number three choice: David Tennant and Catherine Tate because Donna is my favorite Doctor Who companion and Tennant is my favorite Doctor Who from the new episodes.
Sharon Stone: See this video. [www.youtube.com]
Joseph
Gordon
Levitt
… you know it makes sense…
How about:
Tina Fey
Steve Carrel
Will Ferrel
Ben Stiller
Robin Williams or Jim Carrey. but maybe I’m too much into the 90’s…
Meryl Streep and Sandra Bullock together. How much fun would that be?