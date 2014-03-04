Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX pay tribute to ‘Clueless’ in new ‘Fancy’ video

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and British singer Charli XCX recreate the “90s film “Clueless” in their new video for “Fancy” – and it doesn”t miss a beat. Watch below.

The video nails the details of the movie starring Alicia Silverstone as teen queen Cher Horowitz, who struts the halls of Beverly Hills High School with her besties Dionne Davenport (Stacey Dash) and Tai Frasier (Brittany Murphy).

Azalea plays Cher, rocking her plaid yellow skirt-suit for much of the video, while Charli XCX wears her curls like Tai. Dionne makes an appearance behind the wheel of a BMW, where she nearly kills her boyfriend and Cher in one of the film”s most famous scenes. There”s also plenty of iconic shots of the high school and wild parties.

The themes in “Clueless” are a perfect fit for the infectiously catchy single “Fancy”, in which Azalea raps “I just can't worry 'bout no haters” and Charli comes in on the hook with verses like “classic, expensive, you don't get to touch.” Azalea”s major label debut, “The New Classic,” is due April 14.