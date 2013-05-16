Images from The CW’s ‘Star-Crossed’ and ‘The 100’

05.16.13 5 years ago
You’ve already seen the pretty people The CW has in store for fall, with this gallery of images from “The Tomorrow People” and “Reign.”
There are still more pretty people for midseason. 
The ensemble drama “The 100” is set in the future and features an all-attractive group of juvenile delinquents re-colonizing the Earth, while the romance “Star-Crossed” features Matt Lanter and Aimee Teegarden and has something to do with an all-attractive alien invasion.
Check out the images:

