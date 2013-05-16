Images from The CW’s ‘The Tomorrow People’ and ‘Reign’

The CW’s 2013-2014 schedule contains a lot of upheaval, but it only contains two new entirely dramas for the fall (or three if you include “The Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals”).

“The Tomorrow People” is based on a popular British format and focuses on ordinary people with extraordinary abilities, starring Robbie Amell, Peyton List and Mark Pellegrino, among others. It’ll air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

Airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. is the historical drama “Reign,” featuring Adelaide Kane as the teenage Mary Queen of Scots.

Check out the pretty pictures: