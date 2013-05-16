Images from The CW’s ‘The Tomorrow People’ and ‘Reign’

05.16.13 5 years ago
The CW’s 2013-2014 schedule contains a lot of upheaval, but it only contains two new entirely dramas for the fall (or three if you include “The Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals”).
“The Tomorrow People” is based on a popular British format and focuses on ordinary people with extraordinary abilities, starring Robbie Amell, Peyton List and Mark Pellegrino, among others. It’ll air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. 
Airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. is the historical drama “Reign,” featuring Adelaide Kane as the teenage Mary Queen of Scots.
Check out the pretty pictures:

Around The Web

TAGSAdelaide KanePeyton ListreignRobbie Amellthe cwthe tomorrow peopleUpfronts 2013

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP