Imagine Dragons pen ‘Battle Cry’ for ‘Transformers: Age Of Extinction’: Listen

From “Radioactive” to “Demons” to “Battle Cry”: Imagine Dragons, known for its dramatic titles and music, has written a new song, “Battle Cry,” for “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”

The latest in the Michael Bay-directed franchise-and the first in a new trilogy-comes out this summer and stars Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Nicola Peltz and the vocal talent of John Goodman and Ken Watanabe.

The band, which snagged the Grammy for best rock performance in January, wrote the track after seeing early footage from the film, according to a press release. The song is interspersed through the movie. The band also working on the score with composer Steve Jablonsky, with additional assistance from Hans Zimmer.

“I remember being drawn to the emotion of “Demons” and “Radioactive” the first time I heard those songs, and I knew I wanted that same energy and heart for this movie. They”ve created a really epic, otherworldly sound for “Battle Cry”,” said Bay in a statement.

Imagine Dragons will perform the song live at “Transformers” worldwide premiere, June 19, in Hong Kong.

Among the artists who have written songs for the “Transfomers” movies are Linkin Park (“New Divide”) and Goo Goo Dolls (“Before It”s Too Late”).

Listen to snippets of the song in the two trailers below and hear Imagine Dragons rhyme “battle cry” with “do or die.”