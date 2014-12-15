Indiana critics join ‘Boyhood’ love fest, erroneously deem ‘Whiplash’ script adapted

Though the Indiana Film Journalists Association have chimed in with the usual at the top, as “Boyhood” took Best Film and Best Director honors, their decisions in a few areas are pretty interesting. Ralph Fiennes for Best Actor, for instance, and “Under the Skin” for score. The runner-ups throughout are pretty nifty if you're getting tired of the usual.
However, the group erroneously awarded “Whiplash” in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Though there was a short film, Damien Chazelle's script was written prior to its production. The short, in fact, was simply a scene from the script filmed to raise funds for the feature. I think someone overthought that one.
Anyway, check out the full list of winners below and lose yourself in The Circuit.
Best Film
“Boyhood” (Runner-up: “Whiplash”)
Top 10
“Boyhood”
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“The Imitation Game”
“Life Itself”
“Locke”
“A Most Violent Year”
“St. Vincent”
“Whiplash”
Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood” (Runner-up: Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”)
Best Actor
Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Runner-up: Tom Hardy, “Locke”)
Best Actress
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild” (Runner-up: Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”)
Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash” (Runner-up: Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”)
Best Supporting Actress
Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year” (Melissa McCarthy, “St. Vincent”)
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Whiplash” (Runner-up: “The Imitation Game”)
Best Original Screenplay
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Runner-up: “Boyhood”)
Best Animated Feature
“The LEGO Movie” (Runner-up: “The Boxtrolls”)
Best Foreign Language Film
“Two Days, One Night” (Runner-up: “Ida”)
Best Musical Score
“Under the Skin” (Runner-up: “The Grand Budapest Hotel”)
Original Vision Award
Recognizing a film that is especially innovative or groundbreaking
“Boyhood”
The Hoosier Award
Eric Grayson
“However, the group erroneously awarded “Whiplash” in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. ”
This is Indiana we’re talking about. What did you expect?
Yep, because if you live on the West Coast or what studios consider “a major city” you know much more about film. Let’s get serious.
This bunch always selects solid choices and seem to not care what other critic groups are doing.
More groups should travel their own paths instead of mindlessly following what others deem to be “the best.”
Great choices Indiana Film Critics! Continue to be brave with the films/performances you honor. More groups should do the same.
Wow you just…went for the lowest common denominator.
Original or adapted, the screenplay for “Whiplash” is nowhere near its strongest element. It has some serious logic issues, and its dialogue isn’t especially memorable. If it succeeds (I’m not as sold on it as some others, but it is quite entertaining), it’s due to the high-energy direction and performances, not the writing.
“Logic issues?”
Maybe I should watch it again to see how it pieces together, but the movie kind of lost me when Fletcher berates the kid and throws him out, then reveals that he knew it was the other kid all along. His reasoning was that the kid that got tossed didn’t know he was off tune… well, neither did the kid who stayed. It seemed inconsistent to me.
And the back-and-forth from the car rental place… that was some fuzzy timing there.
And that final scene… would the rest of the band really follow him instead?
It’s all good cinema, and fun to watch, but not particularly logical.
Oh, that’s just tearing apart great movie/character moments for the heck of it. Not exactly how one should watch a movie, I feel.
Oh, I agree with you, Kris. I don’t always expect hyper-realism, and I don’t tear scenes apart just for the heck of it. But the aforementioned sequences, to me, were particularly blatant in their disregard of character consistency. Also, I wasn’t commenting on the movie as a whole, but rather the screenplay. Yes, those moments are thrilling and play well on the screen. But I don’t think they are brilliantly written.
I’m glad you already know how I watch movies, though! :)
I’m beginning to think Wes Anderson could win the original screenplay Oscar as a bone thrown to a well loved film and to alleviate the Boyhood/Birdman quandary in this category. Keaton can take the big win for Birdman; Linklater for director.
I think Anderson deserves to win the Original Screenplay award and I hope he does.
IFJA isn’t the only one calling this an adaptation.
[carpetbagger.blogs.nytimes.com]
Apparently the Academy agreed with us on its designation as Adapted or Original.
[mobile.nytimes.com]