Indiana critics join ‘Boyhood’ love fest, erroneously deem ‘Whiplash’ script adapted

Though the Indiana Film Journalists Association have chimed in with the usual at the top, as “Boyhood” took Best Film and Best Director honors, their decisions in a few areas are pretty interesting. Ralph Fiennes for Best Actor, for instance, and “Under the Skin” for score. The runner-ups throughout are pretty nifty if you're getting tired of the usual.

However, the group erroneously awarded “Whiplash” in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Though there was a short film, Damien Chazelle's script was written prior to its production. The short, in fact, was simply a scene from the script filmed to raise funds for the feature. I think someone overthought that one.

Anyway, check out the full list of winners below and lose yourself in The Circuit.

Best Film

“Boyhood” (Runner-up: “Whiplash”)

Top 10

“Boyhood”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“The Imitation Game”

“Life Itself”

“Locke”

“A Most Violent Year”

“St. Vincent”

“Whiplash”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood” (Runner-up: Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”)

Best Actor

Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Runner-up: Tom Hardy, “Locke”)

Best Actress

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild” (Runner-up: Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”)

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash” (Runner-up: Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year” (Melissa McCarthy, “St. Vincent”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Whiplash” (Runner-up: “The Imitation Game”)

Best Original Screenplay

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Runner-up: “Boyhood”)

Best Animated Feature

“The LEGO Movie” (Runner-up: “The Boxtrolls”)

Best Foreign Language Film

“Two Days, One Night” (Runner-up: “Ida”)

Best Musical Score

“Under the Skin” (Runner-up: “The Grand Budapest Hotel”)

Original Vision Award

Recognizing a film that is especially innovative or groundbreaking

“Boyhood”

The Hoosier Award

Eric Grayson