Iowa critics dig ‘Descendants’

The Iowa Film Critics have joined and drowned in the on-going chorus of year-end kudos-dishers. Drowned because it’s all just a blur now. “The Descendants” came out on top, winning both Best Picture and Best Director. And there’s Melissa McCarthy, yet again. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Descendants”

Best Director: Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”

Best Actor: Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”

Best Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help”

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress: Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

Best Animated Film: “Rango”

Best Film Yet to Open in Iowa: (tie) “Project Nim,” “We Need to Talk About Kevin”

Remember to keep track of the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.

For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.

Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!