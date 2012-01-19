Iowa critics dig ‘Descendants’

01.19.12 7 years ago 4 Comments

The Iowa Film Critics have joined and drowned in the on-going chorus of year-end kudos-dishers. Drowned because it’s all just a blur now. “The Descendants” came out on top, winning both Best Picture and Best Director. And there’s Melissa McCarthy, yet again. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Descendants”

Best Director: Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”

Best Actor: Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”

Best Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help”

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress: Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

Best Animated Film: “Rango”

Best Film Yet to Open in Iowa: (tie) “Project Nim,” “We Need to Talk About Kevin”

