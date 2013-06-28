‘Iron Man 3’ flying to DVD and Blu-ray this fall

06.28.13

“Iron Man 3” is still in theaters — it recently passed the $400 million mark in the U.S. — but Marvel fans can now look forward to owning the latest adventures of Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow when the film hits DVD and Blu-ray this fall.

And they’ll have a number of different formats from which to choose.

First, HD Digital (both 2D and 3D versions) will be available for download on multiple platforms starting September 3. Fans who want a physical version have to wait until September 24, when Marvel will unleash several different versions of the film, including a 3D Super Set, a Blu-ray Combo Pack, a plain old DVD and an On Demand version. 

The DVD and Blu-ray copies of the Marvel threquel both include digital dopies and are chock full of bonus features, including an exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Look at Marvel”s upcoming Phase 2 film “Thor: The Dark World.” 

The discs also include the featurettes “Deconstructing The Scene: Attack On Air Force One” and “Marvel”s Iron Man 3 Unmasked,” featuring cast and crew interviews.
Also included will be a gag Reel, deleted & extended scenes, and an audio commentary with screenwriters Drew Pearce and Shane Black, who also directed.
 
 

