‘Iron Man 3’ flying to DVD and Blu-ray this fall

“Iron Man 3” is still in theaters — it recently passed the $400 million mark in the U.S. — but Marvel fans can now look forward to owning the latest adventures of Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow when the film hits DVD and Blu-ray this fall.
First, HD Digital (both 2D and 3D versions) will be available for download on multiple platforms starting September 3. Fans who want a physical version have to wait until September 24, when Marvel will unleash several different versions of the film, including a 3D Super Set, a Blu-ray Combo Pack, a plain old DVD and an On Demand version.
The DVD and Blu-ray copies of the Marvel threquel both include digital dopies and are chock full of bonus features, including an exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Look at Marvel”s upcoming Phase 2 film “Thor: The Dark World.”
