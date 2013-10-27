Is Sam Raimi returning to direct ‘Army of Darkness 2’?

Is Sam Raimi on board to direct “Army of Darkness 2”? If a tweet by “Evil Dead” remake helmer Fede Alvarez is to be believed, the answer might very well be a “yes.”

“@thielebenjamin: Hey @fedalvar will you be directing the Army Of Darkness 2 movie?” Sam Raimi will! – Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) October 26, 2013

First announced by Raimi earlier this year, “Army of Darkness 2” will continue the adventures of wise-cracking hero Ash, who was last seen in 1993’s “Army of Darkness” (itself a followup to 1981’s “The Evil Dead” and 1987’s “The Evil Dead II,” both directed by Raimi). Original star Bruce Campbell confirmed he would be interested in returning to the Ash role during a panel at Wizard World Nashville Comic Con just last weekend, so if Raimi indeed boards the project we may be heading for a happy (and no doubt bloody) big-screen reunion between the two.

The “Evil Dead” remake took in over $97 million on a $17 million budget earlier this year, breathing new life into the long-dormant horror-comedy franchise. Raimi and Alvarez have previously stated their intentions to merge the worlds of Ash and Mia (the “Evil Dead” 2013 heroine played by Jane Levy) in a possible seventh “Evil Dead” film that would follow “Army of Darkness 2” and Alvarez’s “Evil Dead 2,” though no official announcement has been made on that front as of yet.

Would you like to see Raimi return for “Army of Darkness 2”? Sound off in the comments.