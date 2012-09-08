Is ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ the title of J.J. Abrams’ upcoming sequel?

We all figured that the sequel to J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” reboot would be called something more elaborate than just “Star Trek 2,” but were Trekkers expecting it to be as bleak as “Star Trek Into Darkness”?

That’s the title that is being reported by Coming Soon, although there’s been no official confirmation from Paramount or Abrams.

“HitFix reached out to sources close to the production, but they wouldn’t comment either way on the rumored title.”

Abrams is famous for his reliance on secrecy when it comes to his projects both on TV (“Lost,” “Fringe”) and on the big screen (“Cloverfield,” “Super 8”), but a few tidbits of info have been made public, notably the sequel’s inclusion of Klingons as the villains. We also know of a few characters who won’t be in the film.

What we also know for sure is that the sequel will include the return of Enterprise crew members Chris Pine, Simon Pegg, Zachary Quinto, John Cho, Karl Urban and Zoe Saldana, plus newcomers Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Eve and Peter Weller.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” was written by “Transformers” scribes Alex Kurtzman & Roberto Orci and Damon Lindelof (“Prometheus”).

“Star Trek” opens May 17, 2013, including screenings in 3D and in IMAX theaters.

What do you think of the rumored title?