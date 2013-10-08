Is ‘Superman Unchained’s’ creative team sticking around?

“Superman Unchained” is described in the article’s introduction as a nine-issue series, and when asked about the status of “Batman: Europra,” a project first announced in 2004, the LA Times added another reference to “Unchained” as a nine-issue series.
“That”s a project I began a while back when I was living in Italy for a year,” Lee’s quote reads. “It’s still on deck. I’ve gotten sidetracked with other projects. I’m working currently on [the nine-issue series] ‘Superman Unchained’ with a writer named Scott Snyder.”
“Superman Unchained” was first announced as an untitled Snyder/Lee collaboration a year ago at New York Comic Con. Three issues have been released thus far, and the series has been solicited through December’s issue #6. No mention has been made in DC’s official materials of the series having a finite run.
