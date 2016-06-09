‘It’ remake: Meet the cast, from Pennywise to the Losers’ Club

Earlier this month, it was reported that Bill Skarsgard (Hemlock Grove, Allegiant) was in “final negotiations” for the role of Pennywise in director Andres Muschietti's forthcoming re-adaptation of Stephen King's It. Revealed in that same report were the young actors who had been chosen to play the film's pre-teen “Losers Club,” the group that Pennywise (a.k.a. “It”) terrorizes from childhood into adulthood.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Owen Teague (Bloodline) has joined the cast as Patrick Hockstetter, a key member of the teenage gang of bullies that torments the Losers' Club during the summer of 1958.

Keep checking this page for more casting updates on the film, which is set to begin shooting in July. In the meantime, here's the cast as it stands now:

Bill Skarsgard

Photo Credit: Netflix

Role: Pennywise

Credits: Hemlock Grove (Roman Godfrey), The Divergent Series: Allegiant (Matthew)

Owen Teague

Photo Credit: Netflix

Role: Patrick Hockstetter

Credits: Bloodline (Nolan Rayburn), the forthcoming Stephen King adaptation Cell

Jaeden Lieberher

Photo Credit: The Weinstein Company

Role: Bill Denbrough

Credits: St. Vincent (Oliver), Masters of Sex (Johnny Masters)

Finn Wolfhard

Photo Credit: Finn Wolfhard/Twitter

Role: Richie Tozier

Credits: Forthcoming Netflix Original Series Stranger Things

Wyatt Oleff

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Role: Eddie Kaspbrak

Credits: Guardians of the Galaxy (Young Quill)

Chosen Jacobs

Photo Credit: Chosen Jacobs/YouTube

Role: Mike Hanlon

Credits: Hawaii Five-0

Jeremy Ray Taylor

Photo Credit: Jeremy Ray Taylor/Facebook

Role: Ben Hanscom

Credits: Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, Ant-Man

Jack Dylan Grazer

Role: Stanley Uris

Credits: Tales of Halloween