‘It’ remake: Meet the cast, from Pennywise to the Losers’ Club

Earlier this month, it was reported that Bill Skarsgard (Hemlock Grove, Allegiant) was in “final negotiations” for the role of Pennywise in director Andres Muschietti's forthcoming re-adaptation of Stephen King's It. Revealed in that same report were the young actors who had been chosen to play the film's pre-teen “Losers Club,” the group that Pennywise (a.k.a. “It”) terrorizes from childhood into adulthood.
Now, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Owen Teague (Bloodline) has joined the cast as Patrick Hockstetter, a key member of the teenage gang of bullies that torments the Losers' Club during the summer of 1958.
Keep checking this page for more casting updates on the film, which is set to begin shooting in July. In the meantime, here's the cast as it stands now:
Bill Skarsgard
Photo Credit: Netflix
Role: Pennywise
Credits: Hemlock Grove (Roman Godfrey), The Divergent Series: Allegiant (Matthew)
Owen Teague
Photo Credit: Netflix
Role: Patrick Hockstetter
Credits: Bloodline (Nolan Rayburn), the forthcoming Stephen King adaptation Cell
Jaeden Lieberher
Photo Credit: The Weinstein Company
Role: Bill Denbrough
Credits: St. Vincent (Oliver), Masters of Sex (Johnny Masters)
Finn Wolfhard
Photo Credit: Finn Wolfhard/Twitter
Role: Richie Tozier
Credits: Forthcoming Netflix Original Series Stranger Things
Wyatt Oleff
Photo Credit: Marvel Studios
Role: Eddie Kaspbrak
Credits: Guardians of the Galaxy (Young Quill)
Chosen Jacobs
Photo Credit: Chosen Jacobs/YouTube
Role: Mike Hanlon
Credits: Hawaii Five-0
Jeremy Ray Taylor
Photo Credit: Jeremy Ray Taylor/Facebook
Role: Ben Hanscom
Credits: Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, Ant-Man
Jack Dylan Grazer
Role: Stanley Uris
Credits: Tales of Halloween
Join The Discussion: Log In With