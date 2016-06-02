Meet the new Pennywise the Clown

UPDATE (6/2/16, 12:13 PM PT): Well, that was fast. The Hollywood Reporter is now exclusively reporting that Bill Skarsgard (Hemlock Grove, Allegiant) is in “final negotiations” to play Pennywise. Skarsgard is the 25-year-old son of Stellan and brother of Alexander. The two-part film's cast will also include Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs and Jeremy Ray Taylor.

Bill Skarsgard in Hemlock Grove Photo Credit: Netflix

ORIGINAL STORY:

In May of last year, it was reported that British actor Will Poulter (The Maze Runner) was in negotiations to play Pennywise in Cary Fukunaga's two-part adaptation of Stephen King's It, which was previously made into an ABC miniseries starring Tim Curry as the devilish clown. But there have been a number of shakeups since then, most importantly Fukunaga's exit from the project — a departure that left the door open for Andres Muschietti (Mama) to take the helm.

Now, in a new report over at Bloody Disgusting, Kirk Acevedo (Fringe, 12 Monkeys, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) is said to be among a group of actors currently testing for the Pennwyise role, furthering speculation that Poulter may no longer have a lock on the part.

Kirk Acevedo in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes Photo Credit: 20th Century Fox

Adding further fuel to the report, Acevedo later tweeted a link to the B-D article with the text “Hmmm…Interesting?!” before “pinning” it to the top of his profile. Speculate away on that one.

Curry, who played the evil clown to iconic effect in the original ABC miniseries, wished Poulter “good luck” in the role during an interview with Los Angeles Magazine last July before going on to say of the character “It's a wonderful part.”

It's unclear which other actors are in contention for the remake, but you can check out casting suggestions from Roth and I in the video below.