‘It’ remake: The second most terrifying character from the book has been cast

Now that Pennywise and the preteen Losers Club” (with the exception of Beverly) have been cast in Andres Muschietti”s It remake, the secondary roles are starting to fill out. Case in point: Henry Bowers – the sadistic, racist, anti-Semitic, misogynistic and every other bad thing you can think of high school bully who torments the “Losers” throughout the summer of 1958 and is driven insane under the title demon”s influence – will be played in his early years by Australian actor Nicholas Hamilton. He portrayed Nicole Kidman and Joseph Fiennes” son in last year”s Strangerland and will next be seen in Captain Fantastic opposite Viggo Mortensen. Here he is showing some playful 'tude at Captain Fantastic's Cannes premiere back in May:

Photo Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

I just love his commitment to this character.

You can check out the rest of the It cast here, which is being led by Bill Skarsgard (a.k.a. Alexander Skarsgard”s younger brother) as the murderous clown Pennywise. The new adaptation will be split into two parts, with the first installment focusing on the Losers' Club in their pubescent years and the second picking up with the same characters as adults.

