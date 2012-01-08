J.J. Abrams on ‘Star Trek’ sequel 3D: ‘I didn’t want to do it’

“I did not fight for the 3D…it was something the studio wanted to do.”
So said J.J. Abrams today on Paramount’s decision to post-convert his upcoming “Star Trek” sequel to 3D, a move the writer/director admitted he was very skeptical of initially. “I didn’t want to do it,” he continued, speaking during a TCA Winter Press Tour panel discussion regarding the new Fox series “Alcatraz”, which he’s executive-producing.
Nevertheless, Abrams gained a new appreciation for the process when he saw the results of a post-conversion done on a good portion of the first “Star Trek” movie, which he noted “looked really good”.
“That was the thing which made me think it would be okay,” he said, claiming that he was opposed to actually filming the sequel in 3D because it would’ve forced him to use digital cameras, as opposed to the celluloid-shot first movie.
“I wanted it to match the look of the first and shoot it anamorphically,” said Abrams. “Then I saw the first movie converted; it was actually really cool. So I was okay with [converting the film to 3-D], as long as I could shoot it the way I wanted to.”
The untitled “Star Trek” sequel begins shooting this Thursday. The film is slated for release on May 17, 2013.
So what do you think of Paramount’s decision to post-convert the “Star Trek” sequel to 3D? If you were initially opposed, has Abrams’ upbeat reassessment at all changed your mind? Sound off in the comments!
Sounds to me like “I don’t want it in 3D, but I have to, so I’m gonna walk the company line and say it’s cool, and that’ll keep them off my backs.”
So true…well said!
I’ll think I’ll save a few bucks and see this one in 2D. (I enjoyed Clash of the Titans and Green Lantern more than most, probably because I saw those in 2D too.) But when Scorcese or Wenders or Herzog for example enthuse about why they just had to make certain films in 3D I’m happy to pay the extra bucks to see those films in 3D.
As long as studios release a 2D and a 3D version, the creators can do whatever they want.
Don’t like the 3D. Watched the last Trek movie he did and I couldn’t sleep for hours. Great movie, just too much blu-ray.
Thanks for the insight, JM “Janice9” Holloway. There was just too much blu-ray in that movie. The rays were much too blu. If not for the bluishness of them rays, we could all get some sleep.
No need to be snarky, Duh… The bluray IS cranked up in Abrams’ Trek, in fact it aggravated my sleep apnea. Likewise the lensflares triggered my GERD…
It’s the same, movie after movie, director after director. “I was skeptical, but then they showed me the latest cutting edge post conversion blah blah blah.” Fast forward a year, the movie comes out, looks like shit, process repeats.
If the film is not conceived/planned in 3D, and in the best situations shot in 3D by the director there is NO point in seeing it in 3D. It’s like watching a movie shot in Black and white colorized. If the director doesn’t want to think about that part of the storytelling, don’t force it on them, and don’t encourage the practice by the studios by buying those worthless tickets. On the other hand if a movie is conceived and shot in 3D, you’re missing out by watching a 2D version… you’re watching a color movie in Black and white.
Ill go see it in 2D – 3D movies are just a cash grab (having to “rent” glasses for an extra $3). I hate watching a movie where I need to put glasses on overtop of my glasses!