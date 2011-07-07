Jack White reuniting with Raconteurs live for first time in two years

It was just a couple weeks ago that Jack White found a new musical collaborative partner in Stephen Colbert. Now, it seems, that the ex-White Stripes frontman is reuniting with friends for his next endeavor.

The Raconteurs — White’s “supergroup” rock outfit with Brendan Benson and two members of the Greenhornes — are playing live for the first time together in two years for the first annual MI Fest, to be held on Sept. 17 in Brooklyn, Mich. (The OTHER Brooklyn.)

The threat here, too, is that band “will be joined by several artists from the Third Man Records” roster” for the performance, according to a release. So it looks like White’s Nashville-based Third Man Records is heading up to his homestate of Michigan for the last throes of summer.

Sheryl Crow is helping to co-headline. Alto Reed”s AllStars, Bear Lake, Hot Club of Detroit, Jill Jack, Mark Farner (formerly of Grand Funk Railroad), Marnée, Mitch Ryder, The Howling Diablos, The Juliets, The Rockets, The Romantics, Ty Stone & The Truth and Whitey Morgan & The 78s are also confirmed, with more artists to be added to the lineup.

Early bird tickets are already up, and general onsale begins July 9.

The Raconteurs have no other dates on schedule and have made no announcement regarding new music or a new album.

So there’s this, and Colbert: but White is obviously interested in mixing and matching his music with business (and pleasure).

[Jump…]

Third Man championed Seasick Steve played at the iTunes Festival in London last weekend, and he was joined by an array of support. Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones appears on Steve’s latest album “You Can’t Teach an Old Dog New Tricks,” so he jumped up with the songwriter, White and White’s Dead Weather cohort and Kills singer Alison Mosshart for “Write Me a Few Lines.”