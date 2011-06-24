Watch: Stephen Colbert collabs with Jack White, Black Belles for single

Stephen Colbert spent three episodes this week on his “StePhest Colbchella ‘011: Rock You Like a Thirst-Icane!” television music festival, the highlight being his time spent with Jack White.

Last night, the Third Man Records love-in reached its inevitable conclusion, with the funnyman announcing a comedy single to be released by the Nashville-based, White-run imprint.

White helped Colbert form ideas, looks and sounds for the follow-up single to his fake ’80s stalker hit “Charlene (I’m Right Behind You),” a spoofy song the comedian first introduced to the world in 2006. Witchy, overwrought spooky garage rock quartet The Black Belles, who are signed to Third Man, were on hand to complete the vision: “Charlene II (I’m Over You).”

The 7″ single pressing of the track is available now through the Third Man Records site. White and Colbert were on hand in New York this morning selling the vinyl from the record shop’s roving store-on-wheels.

But the best part of this week’s series were the interviews with White, with an appearance from the former White Stripe for much of last night’s ep. The pale vision was mostly deadpan through Colbert’s usual self-affirming, narcissistic interviews, making for a very hipstery and entertaining watch. Though White’s cheerleading for his Belles was hardly convincing to this audience member, it made me respect White more for showing off his record store and label vision, by stepping in himself and nerding out.

Colbert had other musical guests on his show this week, including a particularly touching stop from Bon Iver (check out the stomp-and-clap version of “Skinny Love” exclusively online) and from Florence + The Machine and Talib Kweli.

White has collaborated with a number of other musical comedians in the past, including Conan O’Brien and Reggie Watts.