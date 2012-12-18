Jackie Chan set to join the mayhem in ‘Expendables 3’

Well that was quick.

Earlier this year, action superstarJackie Chan announced that he’d be giving up action movies after the release of CZ12″ (AKA “Chinese Zodiac”), but now it appears that Sylvester Stallone has persuaded him back into the fold.

Chan says he’s set to join the mayhem in Stallone’s “Expendables 3.”

At a press conference for the film “CZ12” in Kuala Lumpur, the Hong Kong legend told Yahoo! he’ll be seen alongside Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jason Statham, Jet Li and the rest (possibly Nicolas Cage) in the threequel which is currently being written.

“Sly had invited me to be in ‘Expendables 2’ but I was too busy filming ‘CZ12’ and couldn’t make a commitment to the film,” Chan explained. “But he did extend his invitation to the third movie, which I agreed on the condition that I will be appearing as more than just a minor role with a few scenes.”

Chan added that the film may have more of a buddy-cop vibe than the previous films in the series.

Chan, recently seen in the “Karate Kid” remake, will likely appear in that films sequel. He’s also planning another installment in the “Police Story” franchise and there’s still a “Rush Hour 4” reportedly in the works.