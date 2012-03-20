Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to confront himself in new indie thriller ‘An Enemy’

Jake Gyllenhaal is preparing to face himself in a big way.

The “Source Code” actor is in negotiations to star in “An Enemy”, a new thriller from director Denis Villeneuve about a “dysfunctional” history teacher who glimpses his double on a rented DVD and goes on a mission to track him down. The film is based on the novel “The Double” by Nobel Prize-winning Portuguese author Jose Saramago.

According to Variety, which broke the story, the project has been described by sources as “dark and edgy”.

Villeneuve’s last film was “Incendies”, which was nominated for Best Foreign-Language Film at the 2011 Oscars.

Gyllenhaal was previously in talks to join the Albert Hughes revenge thriller “Motor City”, but negotiations with Dark Castle fell apart over a scheduling issue. He recently completed filming the cop thriller “End of Watch” opposite Anna Kendrick.



Does this sound like something you’d be interested in seeing? Any Gyllenhaal die-hards itching to see him back on the big screen? Sound off in the comments!