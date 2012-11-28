James Cameron may shoot ‘Avatar’ sequels at 48 frames

James Cameron may be getting into the 48 frames per second game – but only if audiences spark to the format.

“If there is acceptance of 48, then that will pave the way for ‘Avatar’ (sequels) to take advantage of it,” Cameron told reporters at Wednesday’s New Zealand premiere of “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” which was filmed at the higher frame rate by director Peter Jackson. “We charged out ahead on 3D with ‘Avatar,’ now Peter’s doing it with ‘The Hobbit.’ It takes that kind of bold move to make change.”

Cameron – a surprise guest at the big unveiling – is currently writing the scripts for the “Avatar” follow-ups in Jackson’s native country, where he has bought an estimated 2,500 acres of farmland to double as Pandora for the new films.

Speaking of “Avatar,” Cameron said he hopes to have the sequel scripts completed by February for a late 2013 production start.

“I want to get these scripts nailed down, I don’t want to be writing the movie in post production,” said the director, adding: “We kind of did that on the first picture, I ended up cutting out a lot of scenes and so on and I don’t want to do that again.”

All quotes courtesy of The West Australian (via The Film Stage).

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” is being screened at 48 fps in only limited locations next month in order to gauge audience response. Reaction was mixed when the higher-frame-rate footage was first screened at CinemaCon back in April.



Will you be seeing “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” at 48 frames? Let us know in the comments.