Peter Jackson’s ‘The Hobbit’ to get only limited 48 frames release

Perhaps Warner Bros. isn’t so bullish on that whole “48 frames per second” business after all.
According to a “source familiar” with the studio’s release plans for Peter Jackson’s upcoming first installment of “The Hobbit,” the higher-frame-rate version of the film will be screened only in select locations this December. In fact, the release will be so limited that even some major cities may not get it.
How audiences respond will ultimately determine how wide they go with “HFR” versions of the second and (recently-announced) third parts of the trilogy.
The story was broken by Variety.
Heavily touted by Jackson, 48 frames has proven controversial ever since early HFR footage from the Tolkien adaptation was first shown at CinemaCon back in April. While it’s not clear whether the mixed-to-negative reaction from that screening resulted in the selective release strategy, Warner Bros. is clearly taking a cautious approach with the unfamiliar format.
How do you feel about 48 frames per second? Will you choose to see “The Hobbit” in the format if it’s made available in your city? Sound off in the comments!
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” is slated for release on December 14.
That kind of sucks. I want to see it in 48 fps.
I’m also disappointed the 48 fps is going to be limited! I would love to see it in that format!
Good. If I actually see it, I want to watch a film, not a TV episode shot on video.
Why would anyone not prefer something look like it’s happening live?
Why wouldn’t people prefer something that looks better?
The idea that film looks more realistic than video is ridiculous, go watch TV and tell me what looks better, live sports or filmed highlights.
What frustrates me is that this isn’t new technology, it’s an option that’s been available for a really really long time. People don’t shoot on 24fps because they like the number and it’s the only option. They do it because it’s the BEST option.
Jackson just felt like he had to participate in the game of technological one-upmanship and said, “Hey why don’t I just click this button and raise the frame rate? That’ll be cool, right?”
I don’t care about Jackson’s ability to do something anyone can do on a camera. I care about his ability to capably tell this story. And, he’s already faltering on that as well by stretching this into three movies.
I want to see the 48 fps as the action will be very smooth and 3D will look great.