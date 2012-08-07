Peter Jackson’s ‘The Hobbit’ to get only limited 48 frames release

08.07.12 6 years ago 8 Comments

Perhaps Warner Bros. isn’t so bullish on that whole “48 frames per second” business after all.

According to a “source familiar” with the studio’s release plans for Peter Jackson’s upcoming first installment of “The Hobbit,” the higher-frame-rate version of the film will be screened only in select locations this December. In fact, the release will be so limited that even some major cities may not get it.

How audiences respond will ultimately determine how wide they go with “HFR” versions of the second and (recently-announced) third parts of the trilogy.

The story was broken by Variety.

Heavily touted by Jackson, 48 frames has proven controversial ever since early HFR footage from the Tolkien adaptation was first shown at CinemaCon back in April. While it’s not clear whether the mixed-to-negative reaction from that screening resulted in the selective release strategy, Warner Bros. is clearly taking a cautious approach with the unfamiliar format.

How do you feel about 48 frames per second? Will you choose to see “The Hobbit” in the format if it’s made available in your city? Sound off in the comments!

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” is slated for release on December 14.

Around The Web

TAGS48 frames48 frames per secondpeter jacksonThe HobbitThe Hobbit: An Unexpected JourneyWarner Bros.

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP