James Franco, Taylor Swift and Zooey Deschanel crash Seth Rogen’s ‘SNL’ monologue

Seth Rogen returned to host “Saturday Night Live” for the third time and, as you'd expect, there were a bunch of cameos.

Rogen's good buddy and frequent co-star James Franco came on to try and make light of his recent Instagram/teenage girl “scandal.” Zooey Deschanel brought her banjo. And, Taylor Swift? Well, we're 99% sure she isn't actually good friends with Rogen and his crew (but then again?). Still, she did have a reason which worked in context. Trust us.

The bigger question is: Where was Rogen's “Neighbors'” co-star Zac Efron?

Check out the good times in the video embedded below.