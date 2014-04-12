Recap: Saturday Night Live with Seth Rogen and Ed Sheeran

It”s almost five years to the day that Seth Rogen last hosted “Saturday Night Live.” (Somewhat amusingly, his “Neighbors” co-star Zac Efron hosted the very next week.) Meanwhile, over the last five episodes, “SNL” itself has survived a rather rocky start to the post-Seth Meyers Era with a string of solid albeit non-classic episodes after the Jim Parsons-hosted debacle. Heading into its final break of the season, it will be interesting to see if the show ends on an upswing or downswing heading into the final stretch of this flawed yet fascinating season.
As always, I”ll be liveblogging, assigning grades to each segment. As always, those grades are designed in a lab to make the maximum number of people on the internet angry. They couldn”t possibly be an inherently imperfect way for one person to sum up his or her thoughts about a sketch comedy show in real time. Clearly, this is science. Evil science. The non-Kelly LeBrock kind. In other words: the most evil of all the evil sciences.
See you here at 11:30 pm EST when the show kicks off.
Coachella: Paul Ryan and Jeb Bush appear at the festival to introduce the “new” Republican Party. That means using words like “homeslice” and “ratchet,” because HIP! The point of the sketch is that the youth-centric crowd despises the policies being espoused onstage, but the silence in-sketch is also combined with silence in the actual crowd of the show, which seems to throw both Beck Bennett and Taran Killam off. Late appearances by Nasim Pedrad and Brooks Wheelan don”t do much to elevate the latest in a long line of tame political cold opens. The only interesting thing here? All of those first-year cast members in a cold open. That has to be a record for this year. [Grade: C-]
Monologue: Rogen decided to keep a journal of his third time hosting, and wants to share it with the audience. Highlights include: taking “writing aides,” pranking James Franco on Instagram, and being mistaken for Joe Rogan from “Fear Factor.” We also get cameos from Zooey Deschanel, Franco himself (showing up as part of a PR push to get over the aforementioned Instagram fiasco), and Taylor Swift, who steals the monologue with one line. (“Whenever a man shows emotion, that”s when I appear!”) It”s a scattershot monologue, but has as much shaggy-dog charm as Rogen himself. His friends are more famous than ours, but somehow most of us don”t hate him for that. It”s a neat trick. [Grade: B]
Shallon: She”s back, this time to mess with the head of a D.A.R.E. official. Instead of saying no, Shallon”s all about smoking that crack, especially if it means she feels good after failing a spelling test. It”s the same sketch as always, but it”s one of the few instances in which the large cast gets to equally shine as they all catch Shallon Fever. It”s also one of the few remaining times for Pedrad to guarantee some face time on the show. The co-MVP of the sketch is Bobby Moynihan, especially with his exhortation for Rogen”s instructor to “put a ring on it.” Like “FOX and Friends,” “SNL” realizes it has a dependable sketch here, one that may never hit a home run but consistently hits singles and doubles. Rogen”s crisp delivery and big energy here helps makes this one a solid entry in the series. [Grade: B+]
CNN Pregnancy Test: This is a clever approach to mocking CNN”s propensity to stretch out a story without delivering actual news. It never explicitly references the recent coverage of the missing plane, but it”s there all the same. This might play differently in a few years time in which the overall context might not be as clear. Still, the commercial plays in general terms under the assumption that CNN isn”t about to change its general alert policy anytime in the near future. That”s probably a safe assumption. Bennett and Vanessa Bayer have developed some nice chemistry this season, so it”s not a surprise to see them work well together here. [Grade: B]
Dinner Party: Rogen and Aidy Bryant play a couple working through a new issue: Bryant”s character Helen has broken both arms, and Rogen”s boyfriend Alan has to do everything for her. “This has been the hardest chunk of my life so far,” he says. “And I was in Afghanistans!” (Yes, plural.) It”s an exercise in physical humor, with Alan unable to put on her lipstick and interpreting “cut it” to mean “fart” rather than “chop up her steak into bite-sized pieces.” It”s all horrendously immature, but it”s also really funny to watch Bryant and Rogen avoid eye contact lest they break after the fart sound effect. I”m not sure the sketch needed the other three players around, as Bryant/Rogen working through their issues in a public place might have made for a leaner, funnier segment. Still, there was more good than bad here, and is the type of fun, if unmemorable, sketches that we”ve seen a lot of in the past four episodes. [Grade: B]
Monster Pals: The post-Lonely Island world of digital shorts really started with “Sad Mouse,” a melancholy yet ultimately hopeful exploration of connection. It was like nothing the show had done in quite some time, and signaled a space in which the show could explore old types of storytelling in this new-ish format. “Monster Pals” is the spiritual sequel to “Sad Mouse,” with a heartfelt story wrapped in bizarre packaging. There”s no way a grunting monster”s search for his newly-assimilated friend should be so moving. Yet, I felt SO BAD for the monster when he appeared on TODAY reaching out via a hand-made sign. This is the best digital short since “Blockbuster,” and fits in well with the adventurous nature of the best digital shorts since Andy Samberg”s departure. [Grade: A]
Blue River Dog Food: On the one hand, this is a simple but effective escalation of rage. No frills, just great writing and equally great onstage execution. On the other hand: CUTE PUPPY. On the other hand, let”s talk about the fact that Rogen has great chemistry with every female member of the cast. On the other hand: HOW CAN I OWN THAT PUPPY? On the other hand, let”s remember Cecily Strong is probably the future of this show, and this was her best sketch since dueting with Jimmy Fallon in the Christmas episode on “Baby, It's Cold Outside.” On the final hand: I SAW THAT PUPPY FIRST AND NONE OF YOU CAN HAVE HIM OR HER I DON”T KNOW WHAT GENDER THAT DOG WAS BUT I WANTS IT. [Grade: A-]
Ed Sheeran takes the stage to perform “Sing”. It”s just him, a guitar, and an initially spare stage that eventually gives way to full lighting and a full band. The song has a nice Bee Gees” vibe, but that being said, I prefer a less urgent brand of Sheeran. This man alone with an acoustic guitar can actually produce more dynamics (and more emotion) than a full band. And while having them is probably an inevitability for his career (ie, he can”t and doesn't play solo acoustic shows all the time), this is an instance of more being slightly less. It”s not bad, it”s just not Sheeran”s finest. [Grade: B-]
Weekend Update: David Ortiz (Kenan Thompson) appears to defend his Samsung selfie with President Obama, prompting the Red Sox slugger to make an impromptu pitch for the company”s products. (“Samsung Galaxy: If it can”t fit into MY pants, that”s a problem.”) That leads to other slogans he”s coined in other commercials, including, “Do you suffer from depression? Don”t!” Afterwards…is that Jacob The Bar Mitzvah Boy? We really are moving on from Seth Meyers, aren”t we? HOW DARE YOU, “SNL”??? I kid, of course. After weeks of awkward growing pains, both Colin Jost and Cecily Strong attempt real interaction with their interviewees this week. While not perfect, at least it exhibits them feeling their way towards something approaching “comfort” behind the desk. Also…I feel like I have to bump this grade up at least half a point for Vanessa Bayer”s technique for wiping away Derek Jeter-inspired tears. That was amazing. [Grade: B+]
Wedding Rehearsal Dinner: Well, here”s a good way to ruin the great vibe this show has had exhibited so far. Strong plays the obnoxious cousin to Rogen”s recently engaged man, and takes this opportunity to tell the entire party about the one time Rogen”s character engaged in oral sex with another man…who was asleep at the time. It”s a wholly unpleasant sketch, not because of the subject matter but due to the nature of Strong”s character. It also feels severely unrehearsed, which is odd due to the overall efficient staging of everything else so far. Oh well. They all can”t be good. [Grade: C-]
Undercover Sharpton: Great idea, poor execution. Not really much more to say. I”m trying to remember the last time a crowd was this silent for a sketch. I remember plenty of times in recent memory where I”ve heard that nervous, I-am-laughing-because-this-is-so-awkward-and-this-is-my-defense-mechanism brand of laughter sprinkled through a segment. But this was straight up stony silence. Those onstage gave it their all, but the audience did not care one bit. I don”t think this was particularly awful. It wasn”t good, but didn”t merit the muted reaction, either. [Grade: C]
Ed Sheeran returns to perform “Don”t.” Jason Mraz is tuning in right now and wondering if he”s having an out-of-body experience. Still, this laid-back vibe suits Sheeran better, with the rhythm section less insistent and more supportive of his simple guitar line. (The bass line musically twins it.) Throw in a soaring chorus, and you have one smooth, catchy pop song. [Grade: B+]
A Very Smokey 420 Time: If it”s 12:50 am, it must be Kyle Mooney time! New theory: The audience themselves left for pizza after “Update,” and that”s why it”s been so quiet over the last half hour. Or maybe the quality of the sketches just fell off a cliff. More likely. I enjoyed Mooney”s short last week (“Flirty”), but this was a step back into the type of mumblecore stuff that is simply overplayed at this point. [Grade: C-]
Herman And Sons Sperm Bank: While an improvement over anything else in the post-“Update” world, this episode-ending sketch wasn”t anything particularly great. The audience is so sleepy at this point that it takes them way too long to catch up to the sperm/yogurt crossover disaster potential. But on top of that, the history of this company (started before artificial insemination was even a medical procedure) is pretty amusing. With nothing more to analyze here, it's an appropriate time to say Seth Rogen has been as game a host as you could possibly want, especially during the more dire sketches. Even if certain cast members seemed to already be on vacation, Rogen tried to hold this last half hour together himself through sheer force of will. [Grade: B-]
Best Sketch: Monster Pals
Worst Sketch: “A Very Smoky 420 Time”. I didn”t like “Wedding Rehearsal Dinner,” but that”s a bad execution of a potentially interesting idea. But the Mooney shorts have hit a rut, and they are less than a year old in terms of “SNL” time. That”s not good.
Biggest Theme: A tale of two halves. Much like the Kerry Washington episode, this episode featured a pretty killer line-up pre-“Update” and then ran out of gas. I”d still rank this as a pretty good episode as a whole, but upon rewatch, I”d just stop after Jacob The Bar Mitvah Boy leaves.
The Silent Theme: C'mon, live crowd: There was some less-than-stellar material here tonight, but the cold shoulder you gave the episode seems somewhat undeserved.
Next Time: Andrew Garfield hosts the show when it returns May 3.
What did you think of tonight”s show? Do you agree that the second half bore little resemblance to the quality of the first half?
I want to see the rest of the Blue River Dog Food sketch. I thought that Rogan and Strong were “insanely” great, but it also seemed like there was so much more that they could have done…taken it to another level. I’m holding out hope that it’s a two part sketch…
Insanely great? If that was the highlight, you know it was a dreadful episode. What a disappointment! I thought the show had turned the corner after two consecutive strong shows. Unfortunately, the show will never become consistently funny as long as unfunny Lorne Michaels is picking the cast, writers, and skits.
I never disliked Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy, but I never found him more than mildly amusing, either. But the appearance tonight was great. Cecily seemed very sweet in her attempt to connect him, which somehow made this more interesting than Jacob’s appearances with Seth. And yes, Vanessa Bayer’s wiping away of tears was incredible.
Really? I thought that this was Bar Mitzvah Boy’s weakest appearance so far. The only thing that kind of saved it for me was the Jeter line. Different strokes I guess.
The Jeter tear was a classic on an otherwise horrible weekend update on a horrible show.
That was sloppy television. It was as if I was watching cars crash. It was a bad event . Seems to be consistantly average of late. It’s SNL though so I gotta believe thet will get this train back on track !!!
The audience keeping quiet was their version of what I did even before the news–change the channel.
Cut the last 30 seconds off “Blue River Dog Food” and it would have been the best of the year. It just went on a bit too long. Also loved “Monsters,” particularly the ending. Unfortunately, there wasn’t anything else in the entire show that came anywhere close to being as great as those two. Some decent ones and, like Ryan said, it just fell off a cliff after Bar Mitvah Boy. Though I did kind of like “A Very Smokey 420” just because the reveal that he didn’t smoke was pretty funny.
The “Blue River Dog Food” sketch was about a woman carrying on and complaining at the top of lungs about her dog’s previous dog food ingredients. It wasn’t fun or funny. It gave me a headache and made me change the channel.
Thanks for the input. Not my fault you don’t know a brilliant sketch when you see one. And for what it’s worth, every writer that I’ve seen review this episode has singled out “Blue River Dog Food” as being a particularly bright spot, whether they liked the episode as a whole. Enjoy your headache.
I have to say that the Dinner Party sketch didn’t really connect with me. It felt too forced, the accents, the physical stuff. And the ending was so abrupt.
For me it was kind of weird to see Seth, a guy known for comedy, to play the straight man in so many sketches. I’d expect that from a musician or a frost time host. But he was very rarely the “star” of any sketches.
Yeah, “Wedding Rehearsal Dinner” was just awful. I find that it’s pretty difficult to make gay panic funny, but it can occasionally be done. This didn’t come anywhere close though. Plus Strong’s character was just obnoxious, and not in a good way.
I though Rogen did a great job. He was excellent in the dog food sketch.
If the post-Update portion of the show is worse than the first 1/2 hour, then I’m not sure I want to see it. That being said, Blue River Dog Food was fantastic.
Yeowza, the post-Update portion was deadly. Wedding Rehearsal Dinner and Undercover Sharpton were back-to-back Fs. Then, the last 2 sketches were just as bad. Brutal.
Fuck that dog. I want to stomp it to death.
Other than that, solid episode.
Thanks, Lorne, for checking in. No one else thought this was a solid episode. More like a loose runny stool.
I think you are way too generous. What you gave a B, I would give a C at most. The quality of the writing is going downhill, there were very few laughs in the whole show. The CNN thing was mildly amusing. The 420 thing deserved an F. Unless you were drunk or high, I don’t know how it would be possible to have enjoyed that show. Ed Sheeran was the only real talent on the stage tonight.
WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT!?!?!?!? THE JUST SAY NO SKETCH WAS BRILLIANT!!!!!! CHILDREN SMOKING CRACK IS FUCKING HILARIOUS!!!! ARE YOU STUPID!!?!?!? WERE YOU BORN STUPID?!?!?!?!
Buddy White, you must be new to SNL viewing. Yes, it would be funny if this were the first time it aired. However, it was the same old Shallen sketch we have seen about 6 times already. The only thing that changes is that there is a new guest speaker and Shallen’s voice is becoming louder and more grating. None of the children characters look or act like children.
I for one liked the Wedding Rehearsal Dinner sketch i laughed or smiled at everything Cecily said
I cant seem to like Colin Jost he reminds me too much of the male baby sketch Cecily should be hosting WU alone Jost may be head writer but he really has no onscreen charisma
I forgot to mention is anyone else having trouble with connecting to the new cast members
I was at the rehearsal show–some of the differences:
– The Blue River Dog Food did escalate even more–there was a vase smash that didn’t happen in the live show.
– The sketches were in a completely different order–and the Undercover Sharpton (which was done 2nd) was even longer.
– I was surprised the 420 thing even aired–there were hardly any laughs during the rehearsal show
– there was a whole Jesus as a stand-up comedian thing they did during weekend update where he made jokes in the styles of other comedians like You Might Be The Son of God If… (i.e. you might be a redneck), lepers be crazy… and some others. They should have just dropped that awful Jacob thing and put that instead.
– There was a cut sketch where Rogen played an uber driver who arrives at an orgy (this was horrible and there is no question why it was chopped–worst sketch of the night)
– There was another chopped sketch with Rogen as the lead of Creedence Clearwater trying to record Jeremiah Was A Bullfrog in the studio–it centered around him trying to sing the opening right (i.e. not off key) while other band members questioned the lyrics — also not great.
– there were other various jokes from weekend update that were dropped and other slight prop and wardrobe changes.
There was also another sketch that was chopped with Seth knowing he was going to be fired so he hired adult actors to come into the meeting with the boss to pretend to be his children so that he wouldn’t get fired in front of them.
Interesting. But even sadder to hear that there were actually other skits deemed to be even worse than the unfunny garbage they put on the air. That 420 skit may have been the worst in the history of the show.
The cast, Rogan, and the writers must be so embarrassed today. I also agree that it is beyond time for Lorne Michaels to go.
Agree with Kyool and TT–the biggest problem with SNL these days is consistently inconsistent sketch writing. For every one mediocre-ly written sketch there are about five others that fall into the Bart Simpson chasm of either sucking or blowing.
I’ve never seen a Seth Rogen movie so he is an unknown quantity to me. That said, at best he was mildly amusing in the Dinner Party sketch only because he almost broke character. I assume he must be funny in movies but from this episode I have no idea of why he is a star.
I can’t believe we stayed home to watch this show. Pure garbage. Not a funny spot in 90 minutes. We had four people watching. No one laughed or even smiled once. My husband (who is a big Seth Rogan fan) apologized to our guests throughout the last half hour.
Don’t agree that Cecily Strong is the future of the show. She’s way down on my list. Two people high on my list were hardly seen at all: Bobby Moynihan (again!) and Kate McKinnon. But, happily, Kenan Thompson was great in a number of sketches. That and the reappearance of Jacob the Bar Mitzvah boy, made the show for me.
Cecily Strong is horrible. And if she gets any bigger, they won’t need Aidy Bryant any more.
Just saying …
Personally, i think Cecily, Kenan and Vanessa are talented and must go home and weep (except for Ba Mitzvah boy) at the crappy material.
That was one of the worst SNLs I’ve ever seen. I didn’t even chuckle once, and only made it up to Ed Sheeran’s first song before I had to turn it off. Just because you SHOUT lines as loud as possible doesn’t make them funny. I felt bad for Seth. It’s not his fault that he has to repeat the drivel the writers give him. And that goes for most of the guest hosts.
Another disgusting and unflattering anti-Hispanic stereotype in the Big Papi appearance during Weekend Update. Not only does SNL continue its long tradition of mocking Hispanics with non-Hispanic comic actors, the show can’t seem to find a single funny Hispanic in the world who is qualified to be a member of the cast. Shame.
During the Dinner Party sketch Aidy says that they’re in “Roanoke’s finest steakhouse.” I live in Roanoke, VA and I’m really curious what the context or inspiration was for that.
Horrid. I didn’t think it could get worse than last week. Do they sit in the writers room and think this stuff is funny? All of it? Really?
You all are way too critical. SNL is not as good as it used to be, deal with it. I think this weeks episode was hilarious for what this show is now. Also Kyle is fucking hilarious and the 420 video was classic
An overall eh episode, I agree. The Blue River dog food sketch, like others have said, should have gone off the rails more, but it was still pretty funny. The wedding rehearsal skit was mostly dumb, but I DID appreciate Nasim Pedrad’s unnecessary inclusion in it as the gesturing family member with cupcakes on her boobs.
As for the 420 skit, I’m a huge Kyle fan, but I get the criticism. I knew the punch line was going to be that he doesn’t smoke because he’s done that kind of skit before on Youtube (it’s called ‘Smoking’,check it out, WAY funnier than what was on SNL). I understand the frustration with the mumbled stuff from Mooney–it kind of frustrates me too because he can be sooo much funnier. I suspect it may have something to do with SNL limiting what he really wants to do. For instance, the Chris Fitzpatrick for class president sketch a few weeks was pretty funny, but he’s done that character several times on Youtube before, and it’s been WAY funnier!
Part of me is also recognizing the downward path of SNL’s writing and wants Kyle off of there to do his own thing. Same with Beck. They’re too funny and creative for this show!
Ed sheeran was absolutely amazing. DEFINETLY the highlight of the show. His new song don’t was genius. None if the sketches were great but the acting in blue river dog food was really good.
Anyone else getting tired of the producers (Lorne Michaels) pushing their liberal religious and political agenda using SNL as their platform? It really detracts from the humor of the show. The show hasn’t been funny since the 1980’s….Sad
Wow the new Weekend Update really sucks! Where did they find these two? Was that all that was available? How sad that this once great franchise had diminished to this, at least they have a few familiar faces that are still funny, Loren is at least tryimg to make the best of the hand he was dealt by the execs