James Gunn Revealed A Sad Secret About Groot While Arguing Over Porgs

#Twitter #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
Senior Contributor
02.27.18 8 Comments

Marvel

It’s just not a science fiction movie without something adorable, and so Guardians Of The Galaxy has its Groot and Star Wars: The Last Jedi has its porgs. Its delicious, delicious porgs. But in a debate between Entertainment Tonight host Ash Crossan and Guardians director James Gunn, Gunn dropped a bomb about Groot we hadn’t considered before. Namely, the Groot we see on screen in the sequel isn’t the Groot we knew from the first film. Minor spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy below.

It starts with the Twitter game “One Gotta Go” between Groot and a Porg:

Gunn comes down on the side of Groot, and not just out of franchise solidarity. Gunn’s argument is that Groot is a sentient being, and Porgs are just cuter pigeons (well, puffins, really, but whatever. When a fan points out that, hey, Groot just grows back, Gunn drops this bomb:

Yep, it turns out Groot really did die at the end of Guardians of The Galaxy and baby Groot is an entirely new hero, hence the fun-loving personality and general childish behavior. Which Twitter took with its usual class and aplomb:

So when you rewatch the original, remember that’s Groot sacrificing himself for the greater good. You know, just in case his being destroyed didn’t make you cry already.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSBaby GrootGuardians of the GalaxyMarvelTwitter

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP