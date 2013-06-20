B-

Listen: Janelle Monae guests on Cee Lo and Goodie Mob’s ‘Special Education’

06.20.13 5 years ago

Last year, Cee Lo Green reunited with his original music project, Atlanta hip-hop crew Goodie Mob, and now it looks like there’s more action afoot. Janelle Monae jumped in on the new single “Special Education,” a song that — despite its title and the ominous, mysterious sound — is quite serious.

The quartet take turns versing about sameness and peer pressure, plus their self-discoveries of growing up or thinking “different” and turning out to be quite “special.” Hence the name.

Monae handles all singing duties, allowing Green to get back to rapping. I especially like the opening bars, where GM outline the various ways people have been castigated for their “differences,” with no need to rhyme. It’s harmless, but legions better than their Black Eyed Peasy “Fight to Win” from last April.

“Special Education” will be featured on Goodie Mob’s new album “Age Against the Machine,” out Aug. 27.

