Watch: Cee Lo and reunited Goodie Mob debut ‘Fight to Win’ on ‘The Voice’

#The Voice
04.24.12 6 years ago

Who replaced Goodie Mob with the Black Eyed Peas?

Below is the performance of new song “Fight to Win” from the reunited group on “The Voice” last night, led by show host and man-about-town Cee Lo Green. It’s the Atlanta crew’s first new song in eight years, and will be featured in NBA promo spots (on top of, undoubtedly, many election year rallies). The track is likely to be included in the quartet’s next album, “Age Against the Machine,” release TBA.

I’m not saying the hip-hop group was never pop, but I don’t know exactly what to call this except three minutes of Cee Lo yelling a chorus.

