Javier Bardem may terrorize Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’

Javier Bardem played the deadpan psychopath Anton Chigurh in “No Country For Old Men” and terrorized James Bond in “Skyfall.” Now, he may be turning his evil eye on Johnny Depp.

The Oscar winner is reportedly in talks to play the villain in the long-in-the-works “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” in which Depp will reprise his signature role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Plot details are few and far between, but Bardem would be playing a ghost captain looking to avenge his brother's death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Penelope Cruz, Bardem's real-life wife, appeared in the fourth “Pirates” films, but it's not known whether she will return for the fifth installment.

However, Geoffrey Rush is set to return as Captain Barbosa. Orlando Bloom is also hoping to return to the franchise.

Shooting will reportedly begin in Australia sometime next year, with Joachim Ronnin and Espen Sandbreg (“Kon Tiki”) directing. “Pirates” is set to be released in the very crowded summer of 2016.

Bardem won an Oscar for “No Country for Old Men,” and was also nominated for his work in “Before Night Falls” and “Biutiful.” He'll soon be seen opposite Sean Penn and Idris Elba in the thriller “The Gunman,” and is also starring in Penn's directorial effort “The Last Face.”