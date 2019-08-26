Marvel/Disney

There was an avalanche or two of news out of this year’s D23 Expo, and with good reason: Disney now owns everything. But the best thing to come out of it was a red carpet interview with Jeff Goldblum, in which he was belatedly informed, live on camera, about Spider-Man leaving the MCU. Yes, it was even better than word of a Jeff Goldblum TV show.

The interview was with no less than Variety, a journalist for whom caught up with the famously gregarious actor, jazz musician, and Marvel joke-villain. She casually blurted out news that Peter Parker was being forcibly divorced from Marvel, to the apparent mega-shock of the Mr. Frost star.

It’s an incredible moment, worth breaking down. As the news trickles out, first his jaw slackens. Then his eyes violently flutter. Then he starts mouthing something, something vague. Then, when Variety’s capable, cucumber-cool journo mentions divorce, he explodes: His eyes shoot wide open, his body convulses, and he lets out a quick, violent “No!”

Goldblum manages to gain some control over his body and words, replying, “This is the first I’ve heard of it,” he says. “I’m crestfallen!” Then he loses control again, repeatedly stumbling over the letters “sk” before finally regaining control enough to say, “What’s happening?”