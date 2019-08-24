Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At 66, Jeff Goldblum is living his best life. Arguably a lot of his life could qualify as “his best life,” but he’s currently enjoying a rarified peak, from stealing Marvel movies to releasing hit jazz albums to inspiring profiles that are simply legions of women he’s worked with over the years singing his praises. He’s so powerful right now that Disney+ gave him a show that’s just him roaming the planet, being interested in things and also stuff.

It’s called The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and its existence is one of the untold pieces of content being unveiled at the D23 Expo in Anaheim. Disney’s forthcoming streaming service needs all the shows it can get, and so, sandwiched in between trailers for the Star Wars show featuring Werner Herzog and a gender-crossed Hulk show, was the co-star of Nashville and Transylvania 6-5000, offering himself as a sort of Anthony Bourdain but for random miscellany.

“This show…is a little off the beaten track,” Goldblum avers in the trailer with his patented halting cadences, all before launching into a two-minute montage of him making funny faces and unleashing overemphatic “Ahhhh”s when confronted with things like sneakers and ice cream and jewelry and Korean barbecue and Notting Hill. (The A.V. Club heroically broke down every interesting-to-Goldblum item shown in the trailer.)

Does Goldblum in the wild acting his Goldblumiest sound like something you’d bingewatch? Yeah, probably. Till now, enjoy this brief Variety red carpet run-in in which the star of The World According to Jeff Goldblum discovers Spider-Man and Marvel Entertainment got divorced.

interviewer: spider-man’s not in the mcu anymore! jeff: sksksksksksks pic.twitter.com/hWVAw2CfpM — king valkyrie 𖤍 49 (@valkyriethot) August 24, 2019

