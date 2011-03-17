Jennifer Lawrence is officially Katniss Everdeen in ‘Hunger Games’

After months of rumors, Lionsgate has chosen Jennifer Lawrence as the leading lady in the highly anticipated “Hunger Games,” the first film of a potential franchise.
Lawrence was nominated for an Oscar in last year’s indie drama “Winter’s Bone,” and will soon be seen in Jodie Foster’s “The Beaver” and as Mystique in “X-Men: First Class.”
“Hunger Games” has been adapted from Suzanne Collins’ best-selling young adult sci-fi novel (the first of a trilogy) by Collins and Billy Ray (“Shattered Glass”), and will be directed by Gary Ross (“Pleasantville,” “Seabiscuit”). Nina Jacobson is producing.
In the book, 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence is actually 20) is chosen to take part in a to-the-death gladiatorial battle in a post-apocalyptic dystopia.
Before the official announcement, some of the other young Hollywood names rumored for the role included Saoirse Ronan (“Hanna”), Chloe Moretz (“Kick-Ass”) and Hailee Steinfeld (“True Grit”).
“I”m so excited work with Jen and see her bring this character to life,” said Ross in a release. “Katniss requires a young actress with strength, depth, complexity, tenderness, and power. There are very few people alive who can bring that to a role. Jen brings it in spades. She”s going to be an amazing Katniss.”
“Jennifer”s just an incredible actress,” added Collins. “So powerful, vulnerable, beautiful, unforgiving and brave. I never thought we”d find somebody this perfect for the role. And I can”t wait for everyone to see her play it.”
Audiences have to wait a while to get that chance; the film is scheduled to open nationwide on March 23, 2012.
WHAT!!!?? What the hell? Why her? She too whitebread for the role!!! Way to disappoint a fan.
yeah everyone’s dissapointed…its BS
katniss should be small, dark, and tough.
way to mess everything up COLLINS…should have never let this happened
Ugh – she’s a great actress and there are other roles in the story for her, but she is not Katniss :( no desire to see this.
Are you guys kidding? She will be a great Katniss! For everyone doubting her looks, remember that there is always hair and makeup, and for everyone doubting her ability to play the role, watch Winters Bone, she seems like a damn good fit for Katniss. Plus, 20 is actually young for adults playing teenagers, and if you read the books well enough, you would know that Katniss has the mentality of a self providing, mature young woman already, so its best to get a young woman to play her insead of a girl