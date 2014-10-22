Jennifer Lopez reportedly lining up Las Vegas residency

Sin City is about to exchange one pop diva for another.

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly in negotiations for a Las Vegas residency at the Axis theater at Planet Hollywood, where Britney Spears is currently in the midst of her “Piece of Me” residency.

J.Lo will likely sign on to perform three times a week for 24 weeks spread out over the next year or two, for a grand total of 72 shows.

The deal is rumored to be worth $350,000 per show, bringing her total fee to somewhere in the $26 million range, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, Spears is reportedly making $310,000 per performance.

Lopez recently released her album “AKA,” and was recently featured on a new song and video with Fat Joe.

Will you make the trip to Vegas to see J.Lo?