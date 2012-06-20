Jim Carrey exits ‘Dumb and Dumber’ sequel over frustration with studio

Jim Carrey is excited to be “Dumb” again. Unfortunately, New Line and Warner Bros. aren’t.
At least that’s what’s being reported over at ET Online, as Carrey has confirmed to the outlet that he’s exited the planned “Dumb and Dumber” sequel over what he implies is a lack of enthusiasm on the part of the two studios.
“I would have thought ‘Dumb and Dumber To’ [the working title of the follow-up] was a no-brainer,” he told them exclusively. “After all, it’s implied in the title.”
Unfortunately, Carrey’s departure from the project (in which he was slated to reprise his role opposite original co-star Jeff Daniels, with the Farrellys also returning) means that what looked like a surefire box-office bullseye for the hit-starved actor is now off the table, at least for the time being.
Carrey’s most recent big-screen effort was last year’s family-oriented “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” which suffered from dismal reviews but managed to make up its lackluster domestic gross in foreign markets, with a total worldwide take of $187 million. Next up for the actor is magician comedy “Burt Wonderstone” opposite Steve Carell, which is due for release next year.
Are you disappointed that the “Dumb and Dumber” sequel has stalled, or do you feel the project was ill-advised from the start? Sound off in the comments!
I would have been cautiously optimistic on this one. Which is progress. Pity.
Oh gosh.. Could have been a great movie.. Just like old times.
Make it make it make it please. I grew up watching him. I got my sense of humor from him. His work is price less. I would pay to see it over and over again and buy it and do the samewhen I get it. So to Mr carrey, please go beck and make the movie, continue you brilliance for me and give me yet another reason to make people laugh…thank you.
Jim and the movie makers need to work this out cuz a sequel with him and jeff would kill in the box office and make another great classic!!!
Can someone please elaborate what “lack of enthusiasm” means exactly? Also, what does he mean “I would have thought ‘Dumb and Dumber To’ was a no-brainer, after all, it’s implied in the title.”? Is it just me, or does Jim’s comments seem as nonsensical as “The green cheese runs dry when the full moon is in bloom, but the grass is green only when the trees are out”. C’mon Jim, wasn’t it you who said “details, details! C’mon a moment ago I couldn’t shut you up!” (Grinch)
Write a comment…omg! just make! jim c, u kno u will make millions off of it! people, this is either a publicity stunt or a cry for more money! actors and actresses, remember its the gift of talent you are giving us! when you choose not to entertain us, that’s when we move on to somebody else! yes I’m sure you can hav a proffesion on the side.
come on just do it. u kno this is a publicity stunt or cry for more money! actors please just entertain us! people their lives we should not care about. just what shows they doin! yet paprtzi jus care about the non sence!