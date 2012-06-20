Jim Carrey exits ‘Dumb and Dumber’ sequel over frustration with studio

Jim Carrey is excited to be “Dumb” again. Unfortunately, New Line and Warner Bros. aren’t.

At least that’s what’s being reported over at ET Online, as Carrey has confirmed to the outlet that he’s exited the planned “Dumb and Dumber” sequel over what he implies is a lack of enthusiasm on the part of the two studios.

“I would have thought ‘Dumb and Dumber To’ [the working title of the follow-up] was a no-brainer,” he told them exclusively. “After all, it’s implied in the title.”

Unfortunately, Carrey’s departure from the project (in which he was slated to reprise his role opposite original co-star Jeff Daniels, with the Farrellys also returning) means that what looked like a surefire box-office bullseye for the hit-starved actor is now off the table, at least for the time being.

Carrey’s most recent big-screen effort was last year’s family-oriented “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” which suffered from dismal reviews but managed to make up its lackluster domestic gross in foreign markets, with a total worldwide take of $187 million. Next up for the actor is magician comedy “Burt Wonderstone” opposite Steve Carell, which is due for release next year.

