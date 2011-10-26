Farrellys developing ‘Dumb and Dumber’ sequel for Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels

Though it’s been 17 years since the release of “Dumb and Dumber” (which was followed by one godawful prequel, “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry met Lloyd”), it appears that a sequel to the 1994 comedy hit is now picking up steam, with writer/directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly looking to re-team stars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels for the follow-up.
Writing team Sean Anders and John Morris (“Mr. Popper’s Penguins”, “Hot Tub Time Machine”) have been hired to write the script for the film, which the Farrellys are eyeing as their next directing project, according to Deadline. The brothers recently wrapped “The Three Stooges” starring Sean Hayes, Will Sasso and Chris Diamantopoulos as the buffoonish trio. That film is slated for release on April 4, 2012.
The Farrellys could certainly use a big hit, and a “Dumb and Dumber” sequel with Carrey and Daniels (who could use a little career heat themselves) would seem a good way to accomplish that (provided fans of the original get on board). The writer/directors’ last sizable Stateside success was with 2001’s “Shallow Hal”; their subsequent films have performed far more modestly (if not disastrously).
While doing press for “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” this summer Carrey hinted that a “Dumb and Dumber” sequel may happen, but this is the first real concrete news regarding the project.
The original “Dumb and Dumber” grossed nearly $250 million worldwide on a budget of $17 million.
What say you – hankering for more Harry and Lloyd? Sound off in the comments section!
Fraught with peril considering the Farrelly’s most recent output, but let’s be positive and hope it turns into another classic.
YES YES and YES!!! I would love a sequel with Carrey and Daniels! Bring it on
awesome news awesome guys
[www.imdb.com]
They should just remake the prequel with Carrey and Daniels and Llyod and Harry. Thin about those two as themselves younger…Priceless
Why the hell did they wait so long for a sequel? You need to strike the iron while it’s hot.
there won’t be a sequel not after I put a little rat poison in their shirley temple’s
Just when I think the studios couldn’t greenlight any idea DUMBER, they go and do something like this… And TOTALLY redeem themselves!
Can’t wait, the first one was great.
yes, Yes and YES!
Absolutely!!! Please make another. I still watch the original!!
This will be dumb and dumber for the Generation Y crowd. You know, lots of F words, gross-out gags and not one actual laugh in the whole film. But the american crowd will think its hilarious and the film will be a huge hit. God help us.
Yes! It would be super to see Carrey and Daniels paired up again. If they can capture the hilarity of the original then it should be good. I have some slight concerns but I would want it to do well.
what about a sequel to The Mask?
Yes!! I want to see it! Who’s the dead man that hit me with the salt shaker?? Bring back Sea Bass!
It’s not going to be as good as the original, how could it? Is there anything as good? But if we give the movie a fair chance, and don’t expect it to be an instant classic (they don’t exist btw) than it has a good chance of making us laugh.