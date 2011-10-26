Farrellys developing ‘Dumb and Dumber’ sequel for Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels

Though it’s been 17 years since the release of “Dumb and Dumber” (which was followed by one godawful prequel, “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry met Lloyd”), it appears that a sequel to the 1994 comedy hit is now picking up steam, with writer/directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly looking to re-team stars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels for the follow-up.

Writing team Sean Anders and John Morris (“Mr. Popper’s Penguins”, “Hot Tub Time Machine”) have been hired to write the script for the film, which the Farrellys are eyeing as their next directing project, according to Deadline. The brothers recently wrapped “The Three Stooges” starring Sean Hayes, Will Sasso and Chris Diamantopoulos as the buffoonish trio. That film is slated for release on April 4, 2012.

The Farrellys could certainly use a big hit, and a “Dumb and Dumber” sequel with Carrey and Daniels (who could use a little career heat themselves) would seem a good way to accomplish that (provided fans of the original get on board). The writer/directors’ last sizable Stateside success was with 2001’s “Shallow Hal”; their subsequent films have performed far more modestly (if not disastrously).

While doing press for “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” this summer Carrey hinted that a “Dumb and Dumber” sequel may happen, but this is the first real concrete news regarding the project.

The original “Dumb and Dumber” grossed nearly $250 million worldwide on a budget of $17 million.

What say you – hankering for more Harry and Lloyd? Sound off in the comments section!

