Jimmy Kimmel challenges Ellen’s Twitter selfie record with help from the Clintons

There's an almost unnerving anesthetic quality to Ellen DeGeneres that allows her to manipulate the general public into doing basically whatever she tells them to do (except for, I guess, actually spending money on a Greyson Chance album), and the daytime talk-show host used that quality to her advantage at this year's Oscars when her celeb-studded selfie became the most retweeted Twitter post of all time.

Not to be outdone, Jimmy Kimmel decided to challenge Ellen's record on Saturday night after conducting a sit-down interview with the Clinton family at Arizona State University in Tempe, posting his own selfie with Bill, Hillary, Chelsea and what appears to be an insanely well-orchestrated rainbow coalition of students (which is very, very on-brand of the Clintons I might add).

And…ok, so he fell about 3,392,000 retweets short of the goal. Then again, unlike Ellen he also doesn't have the benefit of evil superpowers.

