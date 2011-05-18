Joel Edgerton joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire in 3D ‘Great Gatsby’

Sorry, Ben Affleck fans. After circling the project, the actor won’t be appearing in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming “Great Gatsby” adaptation after all.

In his place as Tom Buchanan will be Australian actor Joel Edgerton (“Animal Kingdom”), according to The Hollywood Reporter.



He joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Isla Fisher and Carey Mulligan in 3D film from Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow.

Although not as well-known as Affleck, Edgerton has has several small roles in high-profile films, such as the “Star Wars” prequels (in which he played young Uncle Owen), 2004’s “King Arthur,” 2006’s “Smokin’ Aces,” and the upcoming prequel to John Carpenter’s “The Thing.”

In F. Scott Fitzgerald”s ’20s-set novel, Tom Buchanan is a rich Long Island socialite who has a mistress (Fisher in the film) in the city. Buchanan’s wife, Daisy (Mulligan), is carrying on with Gatsby (DiCaprio), setting the stage for tragedy, as witnessed by Nick Carraway (Maguire).

“Gatsby” is is scheduled to start shooting in August.

Meanwhile, Affleck will focus on directing the political thriller “Argo,” as his follow-up to last year’s “The Town.” It starts shooting this September.