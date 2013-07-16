John Lithgow joins the cast of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming “Insterstellar” is, well, stellar. There are a handful of amazing ensembles out there these days, from “12 Years a Slave” to “Out of the Furnace,” but this one is just jam-packed with prestige, movie stardom and just about anything you’d want out of a cast. And now we can add John Lithgow to the ever-expanding list.

The Wrap reports Lithgow will round out Nolan’s on-camera crew. No details on the role were given. As you may know, the film follows a group of explorers who travel through a wormhole and into another dimension. The project was once set to be a Steven Spielberg, written by Nolan’s brother Jonathan. The word is that script was merged into one of Christopher Nolan’s original concepts but who knows what the truth is with all of that. I think I have a copy of the original script around here somewhere; I should dive in and figure out what’s what.

I thought Lithgow was rather fantastic in last year’s “This is 40” and thought he deserved to be in the Best Supporting Actor conversation. He won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his work on Showtime’s “Dexter” recently and he also popped up in Jay Roach’s “The Campaign” last year. He’s pretty busy these days, clearly, and this is an interesting choice for the actor.

Lithgow joins Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine, Casey Affleck, Ellen Burstyn and Jessica Chastain on the project. Paramount and Warner Bros. are teaming up on the film, which hits theaters in the middle of awards season next year. Will we be talking about it on the circuit? Time will tell.

“Interstellar” opens on November 7, 2014.