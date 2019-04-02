Todd Phillips Unveils A Spooky ‘Joker’ Poster With A Teaser Release Date

Film/TV Editor
04.02.19

The Joker’s here, and the Joker’s there. Gotham recently revealed the hideous version of their take on the supervillain, and fortunately for some folks, Jared Leto’s “damaged” version of the character is on hiatus, but this fall will bring a highly anticipated incarnation of Arthur Fleck’s early days in Joker before he became the full-fledged Clown Prince of Crime. Director Todd Phillips has been having a ball while trickling out set photos of star Joaquin Phoenix, and now, the helmer’s unveiled Warner Bros.’ first official poster for the project.

View this post on Instagram

Teaser trailer tomorrow. #JokerMovie

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

We have makeup, and we have blood. It’s unsettling, to say the least, and highly promising for those who want to see this origin story. And there will be more soon, given that Phillips revealed that a teaser will arrive on Wednesday.

Joker co-star Marc Maron recently revealed that this 1980s-set film (which sits outside the DCEU) will be a character study rather than the crash-boom variety of comic book movie that audience have grown accustomed to seeing. That revelation fits with the film’s relatively modest $55 million budget. The movie will also star Zazie Beetz as as Fleck’s love interest, Sophie, and Brett Cullen as Thomas Wayne, father to Bruce.

Joker will arrive in theaters on October 4, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic Book Movies#Joaquin Phoenix
TAGSComic Book MoviesDCEUjoaquin phoenixjokerTODD PHILLIPS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP