Jon Favreau Is ‘Holding Out Hope’ Spider-Man Stays In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a tangled, complicated web and Jon Favreau still hopes it can include Spider-Man moving forward. Favreau, who directed Iron Man and appeared as an actor in a slew of Marvel movies as the MCU expanded, has most recently seen the screen in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

But the news of Sony and Marvel/Disney’s fight over Spider Rights disintegrating has many Marvel fans worried that they’ve seen the end of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, which have been some of the most charming and fun (non-Thor:Ragnarok) entries into the universe. Still, Favreau is apparently “holding out hope” that a solution can be found between the two parties, both of which are not currently in the good graces of Stan Lee’s next of kin.

Favreau appeared at D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday and spoke with Variety’s Angelique Jackson and said he’s being “optimistic”

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Favreau said. “I’m holding out hope and being optimistic that this isn’t the final chapter of the story between those characters.”

Variety notes that Spider-Man was shown briefly during a video at the Marvel Legends panel, which Favreau was at. And the outcry from fans over the suspected departure from the MCU is notable. Favreau certainly plays a part here, as the awkward chemistry between Favreau’s Happy and Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May was one of the many joys of the latest Spider-Man film.

“Aunt May and Happy were quite a couple,” Favreau told Variey. “As an actor, I had so much fun working with Marisa [Tomei] and Tom Holland.”

