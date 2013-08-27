Justin Timberlake talks ‘sense of desperation’ in making ‘The 20/20 Experience- 2 of 2’

Fresh off his 15-minute performance at Sunday night”s Video Music Awards (giving the only appearance people are talking about other than Miley Cyrus”s twerkfest), Justin Timberlake has posted a trailer for his “The 20/20 Experience -2 of 2.” The set comes out Sept. 30.

The combined albums-“The 20/20 Experience” came out in March and is the biggest selling album of 2013 -took 20 days to record in the studio and Timberlake just couldn”t stop as the songs came tumbling out.

Timberlake also posted an open letter on his website, noting that he wrote the songs for the two sets “over a year ago, it”s been so hard to wait this long to release them. I can”t wait for you to hear The 20/20 Experience in full.”

He also promises more action to come: “Catch your breath, TN kids,” he write, alluding to the pet name he”s given his band for this project. “We”ve still got the 3rd and 4th quarter to go.” In other words, we”re just coming up on halftime. Timberlake, who just completed a stadium tour with Jay Z, has his own arena tour coming up for the rest of the year.

He concludes the letter with “This is too much fun.”

The video shows Timberlake and producer Timbaland goofing around in the studio as Timberlake talks about the speed with which the projects came together. “We usually take our time,” he says, and I felt like it would drive the creativity in a different way to feel like we had to spring every day and it would hyper-focus us.” He also says he felt like he “owed” it to himself to exploit this “sense of desperation” to make music.