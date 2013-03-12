Justin Timberlake ‘loves’ Kanye West, he declares on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Oh Justin Timberlake, what a scamp you are! Last night on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” he played delightfully dumb when Fallon asked him about changing the lyrics to “Suit & Tie” on “Saturday Night Live” in response to a certain rapper”s earlier diss.

As we previously reported, while on stage in London a few weeks ago, as he seemed to be riffing about everything under the sun, Kayne West remarked “I got love for Hov,” meaning his “Watch The Throne” partner Jay-Z, who raps on “Suit & Tie,” but then added, “but I ain”t f**king with that ‘Suit & Tie”.”

Timberlake had been silent, but very subtly he reworked the words to “Suit & Tie” on Saturday night to “My hit”s so sick got rappers acting dramatic.”

However, when Fallon called him on it, he feigned innocence. “I don”t remember that. Did I change a line? It is live. You know, really, everyone keep calm,” Timberlake said. Later he added, “I absolutely love Kanye. So there”s that. We love Kanye, right?” We”ll see if West decides to respond.

Timberlake is on Fallon all week in preparation for release of his new album, “The 20/20 Experience” on March 19. The two have an ongoing bromance, so the week should offer some very fun and funny moments, as if we”re eavesdropping on one of their regular hangs. Plus, as Timberlake noted, he”s sick and on “some weird drugs right now, so anything could happen.” Timberlake suggests that he may drop in some older material as well.

Monday night, he performed “Pusher Love Girl,” which he previewed at the Grammys. Here, he performs it with the Tennessee Kids, but instead of their typical Big Band podium set up, everyone is dressed extremely casually. Not suit and tie required.

Timberlake and Jay-Z will start their Legends of the Summer North American stadium tour July 17. See dates here.



