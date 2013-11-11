Kanye West, 2 Chainz play Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party

Until Kanye West returns to his postponed Yeezus tour, he’s available for parties. Last night, West joined Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz to perform at Leonardo DiCaprio”s 39th birthday party in New York City. Watch videos made by partygoers below.

After 2 Chainz played some of his hits, he announced West as the special guest. The frequent collaborators performed “Mercy” and “Birthday Song,” which West followed with solo tracks such as “Good Life” and “Runaway.”

On Saturday night, West appeared at the Odd Future Carnival in Los Angeles as the guest of young rapper Tyler, The Creator.

West will be back on tour this week, starting in Philadelphia on Nov. 16.